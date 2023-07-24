Home » Venezuelan dies when a motorcycle crashes into a tree
News

Venezuelan dies when a motorcycle crashes into a tree

by admin
Venezuelan dies when a motorcycle crashes into a tree

A Venezuelan lost his life in the middle of a registered traffic accident on the road that leads from Valledupar to the corregimiento of La Mesa.

The victim was identified as Denid Javier Márquez Ferrer, who was riding a motorcycle, license plate HNH-90E, in the company of two other people, when they lost control and collided with a tree.

Márquez Ferrer died at the scene of the accident, leaving a heartbreaking scene, while the other two occupants of the motorcycle were injured and were treated by the community before being transferred to a health center.

The National Police patrols, together with officials from the Cesar Transit and Transport Section (Setradeces), arrived at the scene to carry out the technical inspection of the corpse, which was sent to the morgue of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of Legal Medicine for the corresponding necropsy.

“This case is being investigated. The person could be identified by some relatives who were present at the site,” a judicial source told this media outlet.

Although the exact cause of the accident is being investigated, the authorities report that the possible hypothesis is that the motorcyclists were traveling without caution and possibly at excessive speed.

See also  Drought threatens agriculture and energy production - Filippo Menci

You may also like

Effectively combating mold house borer, dry rot and...

Ana Blosset presents new song One Way Ticket

Pereira’s enterprises have grown

Accelerating Towards the Future: Tongling’s New Energy Automobile...

Heil and Lindner want to launch a pension...

Love Shakshana, Interesting facts about late Indian girl

Talks Begin Between United Nations Command and North...

EQS-Adhoc: Basler AG: Preliminary business figures for 1st...

Caretaker Minister KP Shahid Khattak resigned from the...

Captured in Garzón and Guadalupe for motorcycle theft

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy