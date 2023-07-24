Venezuelan dies when a motorcycle crashes into a tree

A Venezuelan lost his life in the middle of a registered traffic accident on the road that leads from Valledupar to the corregimiento of La Mesa.

The victim was identified as Denid Javier Márquez Ferrer, who was riding a motorcycle, license plate HNH-90E, in the company of two other people, when they lost control and collided with a tree.

Márquez Ferrer died at the scene of the accident, leaving a heartbreaking scene, while the other two occupants of the motorcycle were injured and were treated by the community before being transferred to a health center.

The National Police patrols, together with officials from the Cesar Transit and Transport Section (Setradeces), arrived at the scene to carry out the technical inspection of the corpse, which was sent to the morgue of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of Legal Medicine for the corresponding necropsy.

“This case is being investigated. The person could be identified by some relatives who were present at the site,” a judicial source told this media outlet.

Although the exact cause of the accident is being investigated, the authorities report that the possible hypothesis is that the motorcyclists were traveling without caution and possibly at excessive speed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

