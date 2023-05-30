Hearts On Fire presents the new VELA jewelry collection celebrating infinite love

With the theme of never-ending love, the VELA series captures the touching moments of fate and rising love, and presents a fresh and fashionable charming style and immortal charm. This series is both elegant and powerful. The soft curves and the light and smooth lines of feathers have become the source of inspiration for the design. Elegant and flexible feathers, as a distinctive design element, are ingeniously integrated into the 11 jewels in the series, echoing the infinite charm of true love and the beauty of two hearts walking hand in hand.

The VELA series of diamond rings, delicately interpret the light beauty and shape of feathers floating down, the elegant and unique upward inlay design, combined with the extremely simple metal setting and bottomless structure, the simple and light innovative design allows the light to fully penetrate Through the diamonds, the diamonds under the exquisite lathes can shine brightly and dazzlingly, allowing people to appreciate the infinite light of the diamonds in all directions, showing our importance to our love.

Hearts On Fire

In addition to diamond rings, the key styles of the VELA series also include a pavé-set diamond ring shaped like a feather, which gently wraps around a slender jade finger. It can also be stacked with a solitaire ring, turning a simple solitaire diamond ring into an eye-catching design. A delicately shaped necklace, like two interlaced feathers, symbolizes two hearts linked together. There is another pair of gorgeous and swaying earrings, which climb to the ears with a graceful posture, and the smart diamonds bloom with moving hands and feet.

French-cut pavé is the main setting technique of the series. This technique, also known as “fishtail setting”, is very particular about the craftsmanship. The time required is four times that of the traditional pavé setting. The texture is fine and it is close to the metal carving of the diamond. Deep V-shaped facets. This intricate faceting is complemented by Hearts On Fire’s signature turn, which allows light to be fully refracted within the diamond, creating an alluring brilliance and fire.

Hearts On Fire

The VELA series of advertisements will be released globally on May 31, 2023, and the online and offline activities #ShowYourLove will be launched on June 15. Welcome to share your love stories in social topics with the hashtag #ShowYourLove, Romantic moments and love paths to propose and @HEARTS ON FIRE.

The new VELA collection is available globally at select retailers, specialty stores and Hearts On Fire official website heartsonfire.com.

Selected pieces from the new VELA collection include:

VELA SOLITAIRE DIAMOND RING

Hearts On Fire

The VELA Solitaire ring embodies elegant aesthetics with a simple design. The simple and neat modern inlay design allows you to carefully appreciate the beauty of the Hearts On Fire diamond from various angles, making the diamond the most eye-catching focus.

VELA HALO diamond ring

Hearts On Fire

The VELA Halo ring outlines a halo of pure beauty with French-cut pavé diamonds, showing graceful curves. The backing diamonds are inlaid at a slightly oblique angle, making the Hearts On Fire center diamond more sparkling and attractive.

VELA SOLITAIRE DIAMOND SET DIAMOND RING

Hearts On Fire

Elegant and sophisticated, this diamond ring is simple in design and surprises with a diamond-encrusted setting. The simple and stylish inlay design makes the diamonds dazzling from any angle.

VELA SOLITAIRE DIAMOND HALL DIAMOND RING

Hearts On Fire

Only the bliss of the bride-to-be can outshine the fire of a VELA diamond engagement ring. The charming and delicate hollow setting allows the diamond to refract the light in an all-round way, presenting a dazzling and charming effect.

VELA HALO diamond hoop diamond ring

Hearts On Fire

The VELA Halo Engagement Ring features a beautiful halo of French-cut pavé diamonds that extends to a graceful rim. The backing diamonds are inlaid at a slightly oblique angle, making the Hearts On Fire center diamond look more dazzling and stunning.

VELA COCKTAIL DIAMOND RING

Hearts On Fire

Wear solo or as the backdrop to an engagement ring, this gorgeous VELA COCKTAIL diamond ring features stunning French-cut diamond pavé.

VELA CROSSOVER DIAMOND BRACELET

Hearts On Fire

The VELA Crossover Bracelet showcases the beauty of detail, with a hinged design that wraps gently around the wrist to showcase the sophistication of French-cut pavé diamonds.

VELA DROP diamond earrings

Hearts On Fire

The feminine design of the VELA Drop earrings adds a touch of diamond light along the ear, and is finally matched with a delicate diamond that sways to complement each other.

VELA CROSSOVER DIAMOND PENDANT

Hearts On Fire

The VELA Crossover pendant adds elegance to everyday looks. The flexible and light French-cut pavé diamond design, combined with the extremely simple metal setting, makes the gorgeous diamonds between the pendants the focus.

VELA French cut pavé diamond ring

Hearts On Fire

The VELA French-cut pavé diamond ring is exquisitely crafted by artisans for its brilliance. Simple and feminine, this easy-to-wear ring can be worn with a VELA engagement ring, with other rings or by itself.

VELA CROSSOVER PAVED DIAMOND NECKLACE

Hearts On Fire

The VELA Crossover diamond pavé necklace is exquisitely crafted, gorgeous and charming, sublimating any look.

Introduction to Hearts On Fire

Hearts On Fire has been known for its precision and excellence in diamond cutting since 1996. The diamonds selected by the brand come from pure, clear and responsibly purchased diamond raw materials, and are carefully crafted with precise and consistent excellence to make the diamonds bloom their due brilliance.

Hearts On Fire diamond jewelry is sold at 800 points of sale in more than 26 countries around the world. In 2014, Mainland China ushered in the first HEARTS ON FIRE. For more details, follow @HEARTS ON FIRE WeChat public account.