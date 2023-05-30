Home » An immortal legend in the game industry, “GTA V” has accumulated a total revenue of 8.33 billion US dollars in the 10 years since its launch | T Kebang
An immortal legend in the game industry, "GTA V" has accumulated a total revenue of 8.33 billion US dollars in the 10 years since its launch

An immortal legend in the game industry, “GTA V” has accumulated a total revenue of 8.33 billion US dollars in the 10 years since its launch | T Kebang

According to the latest information officially released by Take-Two Interactive, its studio Rockstar Games has generated a total of $8.33 billion in revenue since the launch of “Grand Theft Auto 5” (GTA V) in 2013.

The 10-K SEC filing disclosed by Take-Two Interactive shows that the company’s total revenue for fiscal year 2023 will be US$5.349 billion, of which the “GTA” game-related product revenue will be US$781 million, accounting for 14.6%.

Since Rockstar launched GTA V in September 2013, the series has generated $8.33 billion in revenue. This includes revenue from the console and PC versions of GTA V, the remake of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy, and in-game purchases from the online game Grand Theft Auto Online.

The game first appeared on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, then came to PC, then came to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and then PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. On different generations of consoles, this game has been popular again and again.

According to foreign media reports, the development cost of the successor “GTA6” has reached 1-2 billion US dollars so far. This number is higher than “Destiny” (500 million), “Interstellar Citizen” (500 million), “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” (330 million) and so on. If the rumors are true, then “GTA6” will be the world‘s most popular game. Most expensive game to develop.

Even “GTA5” only cost 250 million U.S. dollars, but it took only 3 days for the game to be released, and it earned more than 1 billion U.S. dollars in revenue.

