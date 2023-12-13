The cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, revealed thanks to a leak

A last-minute leak has revealed details about the camera system of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most recent premium high-end model from the South Korean company / Image by Christian Collado

Join the conversation

When we already thought we knew (almost) everything about the new Samsung Galaxy S24, a last-minute leak from the Korean news portal The Elec has appeared to shed even more light on Samsung’s new family of flagship smartphones. On this occasion, the leak tells us about Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera systemthe most advanced model in the series that will be presented, if nothing changes, in mid-January.

The biggest change will be in the telephoto lens

The information shared by the aforementioned Korean news portal mentions that Samsung would not have made too many changes in the camera system of your new flagship smartphone. Instead, it would have been limited to strengthen the zoom of the device through a new sensor 50 megapixel telephoto lens which will replace the 10 megapixel one present in the current Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Said sensor would allow reaching a level of 5 magnification optical zoom, instead of 3 as in the case of the current model. This would improve the quality of images captured in the range of between 5 and 10x magnification, but it could worsen the quality of those photographs captured at lower ranges. Fortunately, 200 megapixel main sensor It will offer more than enough resolution to overcome this limitation.

If the latest leak does not fail, this is how the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera system would look:

main camera: 200 megapixels

ultra wide angle camera: 12 megapixels

5x telephoto camera: 50 megapixels

10x telephoto camera: 10 megapixels

Front camera: 12 megapixels

On the other hand, the information shared today also specifies that Samsung would not plan to update the camera systems of the Galaxy S24 and S24+, but the same configuration present in the current Galaxy S23 and S23+ will be maintained. It seems, therefore, that The next generation of the Galaxy S series will not focus on introducing too many changes to its hardware and instead it would have been chosen to improve the user experience through a version of One UI full of new AI functions.

To always be up to date with the latest in technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.

Join the conversation

Share this: Facebook

X

