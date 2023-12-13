Zack Snyder’s Openness to Continuing with the DC Extended Universe

Zack Snyder Open to Continuing with the DC Extended Universe

Zack Snyder, the filmmaker who built the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) a decade ago, is open to the idea of continuing with the franchise. Despite plans to discard and deactivate the DCEU after the premiere of “Aquaman 2” by James Gunn and Peter Safran, Snyder has expressed his willingness to reactivate it and create new projects related to DC characters.

In a recent interview, Snyder confessed that he would return to the DCEU under the condition that Netflix had the rights to the characters from his DC universe. Fortunately, Netflix’s president, Scott Stuber, has stated that they are open to the possibility and would love to have Zack Snyder back to create more content for the fans.

The tireless fans of the Snyderverse, as the DCEU is known, have started a campaign for Warner Bros. to sell the rights to another studio, with Netflix being a primary favorite due to Snyder’s upcoming release of a new science fiction franchise, “Rebel Moon,” on the streaming platform.

Snyder has previously been reluctant to return to the DCEU or superhero movies in general, expressing interest only in directing an adaptation of “The Dark Knight Returns” or comics related to “Daredevil” and “Elektra.” However, his recent statements indicate a newfound excitement for the franchise and the superhero genre.

Despite the overall decline in the popularity of superhero movies, Snyder believes that the genre is not completely over, but it is important for filmmakers and rights holders to offer high-quality material to satisfy the sophisticated audience.

The Snyderverse began in 2013 with “Man of Steel” and continued with “Batman v Superman,” showcasing iconic characters such as Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman. However, the release of “Justice League” in 2017 was met with dissatisfaction from fans, leading to demands for Snyder’s original vision to be released. This eventually led to the premiere of the “Snyder Cut” in 2021, which achieved great audience figures and even won an Oscar for the public’s favorite moment. However, this success was surrounded by controversy, as studies showed that much of the support on social media for Snyder was not genuine.

Overall, the possibility of Zack Snyder returning to the DCEU has sparked excitement among fans, while also raising questions about the future of the superhero movie genre.

