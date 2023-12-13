Ronny Mauricio suffered torn ligaments in his right knee

Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio suffers torn ACL in right knee

Ronny Mauricio, a promising Mets prospect who was vying for the starting third baseman position in the 2024 season, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee while playing for the Tigres del Licey in the LIDOM. The 22-year-old infielder, who debuted in September and played three different positions, will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the start of the season.

Mauricio’s injury has opened up the competition for the third baseman position, with Brett Baty and Mark Vientos now set to compete for playing time alongside veteran Joey Wendle.

There was prior uncertainty about Mauricio’s participation in the winter league due to his busy schedule, but Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns, emphasized the importance of playing in a high-level league for the development of younger players.

The timeline for Mauricio’s return to play will be determined post-surgery, but typical recovery time for such ACL injuries is six to nine months. With his injury, the Mets will have to adjust their plans for the upcoming season.

Share this: Facebook

X

