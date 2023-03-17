Marc Jacobs’ branch brand Heaven, which focuses on the younger generation, not only has a unique set of views on Y2K aesthetics, but also has a lot of ink in movies. It is often seen that many movie-related elements are used in brand content. “Fallen Angels”, “Happy Together”, a tribute to the joint series, and the image of the AI ​​ghost doll in the horror movie “Megan/Artificial Killer/M3GAN”, etc., this time we will continue this creative thinking , drawing inspiration from the classic love movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” that came out in 2004, brings a new advertisement and commemorative products full of atmosphere.

This time, under the lens of photographer Larissa Hofmann, the memorable scenes in Montauk (Montauk) are recreated in the film, and model Sara Grace Wallerstedt’s feelings for the film’s heroine “Clementine” (played by Kate Winslet) are captured. Interpretation, whether it is the bed on the beach, the changeable hair color, or the overall tone, it faithfully restores the essence of the details, and there are also ingenuity on the clothing items, including the word “Erase Me” on the sweater and the orange hood Slogans on the back of the shirt, etc.

Other items of the Heaven by Marc Jacobs x “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” series that will be on the shelves at the same time include Japanese version movie DVDs, original soundtracks, brochures, etc. that movie fans must buy.