Even if Hebi Katana with your Tokyo Samurai Doom maybe no originality prizes in the perceived environment of Regain Records earn it can through the Live Demo at Wildside It doesn’t hurt to finally point out at this point that the band is a fan of Mephistofeles, Ibliss and Co. should definitely be fun.

This time, the trio around Nobu (vocals, guitar), not exactly known for its consistency in terms of personnel, is lined up with TT Goblin (drums & percussion) and the really showing guest bassist Baikyo Ryuu. The three songs were recorded on Digital, which can be accessed free of charge via Bandcamp -EP on January 28th of this year in the WildSide from Tokyo, Japan. The sound that captures the stage atmosphere is rather dirty and not really high-end, but effective: all instruments can be heard powerfully and the enormous playfulness of the band is captured with compellingly energetic dynamics.

When the short instrumental Witch‘s Dance as a dreamy, decelerated guitar figure winds nostalgically in the psychedelic fog, this is just as casually perspiring as when the fraying hit hits Unforgiven Blood sounds like they have Chili Peppers a Stooges song to Black Sabbath seduced.

And with the opening one Darkest Priest there is even a new song that rattles in a typically casual, rumbling manner and not only soaks its catchy hooks in fuzz and wah wah in a cool way, but also, in addition to howling gniedel attacks, at some point treats a drum solo that leads to a jam with a metallic list, because Hebi Katana in their longer numbers they like to let things go a bit anyway. Live Demo at Wildside is a welcome testimony of this – and also an ideal short invitation for all those who have missed it so far.

Live Demo at WildSide by Hebi Katana

