Helene Fischer: kiss shocks fans! Singer suddenly kisses at a concert

Helene Fischer has been keeping her private life top secret for several years – but the pop singer has probably thrown this resolution overboard. In front of thousands of fans, she now got closer to her partner Thomas Seitel.

After the end of their relationship with Florian Silbereisen held Helene Fischer their private lives out of the public eye as much as possible. However, she has already informed her fans that there is a new man in her life and even revealed in October 2021 that they are expecting a child together. The fans haven’t seen that yet, but now they have a particularly sweet, public declaration of love from Helene and her partner Thomas Seitel.

Helene Fischer kisses her partner Thomas Seitel on tour concert

Helene Fischer recently started her big tour of Germany after a long break. As part of this, she was on stage last Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Hamburg’s Barclays Arena – together with Cirque du Soleil and her partner Thomas Seitel. Together, the singer and her lover not only delivered a spectacular acrobatic, but also an unusually romantic show. In front of all her fans, Helene kissed Thomas and grinned from ear to ear.

“How she shines, wow!” Kiss at the Helene Fischer concert delights the fans

“The MOMENT WE ALL have been waiting for!” raves a user on an Instagram fan account, sharing a clip of the kiss. Other Helene Fischer fans are also completely enthusiastic about the show moment: “And that smile from her. She knew exactly what triggered her hahaha”, “How she shines, wow” and “how happy the two are”, Write them in the comments.

rad/fka/news.de