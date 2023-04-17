New location for SeniorenLebenshilfe: Mrs. Ina Hinken supports seniors in Moormerland

Life helper in Moorerland, Ina Hinken

Moormerland, 04/17/2023. More than 10 years ago, the senior life support founded. The Lebenshelfer are now represented throughout Germany and support seniors in their everyday lives. From now on is also a woman Ina Bucket active as a life helper, so that SeniorenLebenshilfe can also offer support to older people in Moormerland for the first time.

Elderly people also need help before they are cared for

The SeniorenLebenshilfe supports older people in the pre-care area. These are senior citizens who have little or no need for care. They can run their household largely independently and only need support occasionally.

Germany still has some catching up to do in this area. Carola Braun discovered this more than 10 years ago when she herself was working as a caregiver for the elderly. Although there were isolated service offers for older people, the seniors had to get other service providers in-house for every additional need. It was important to Ms. Braun to create an all-in-one solution from a single source that would relieve seniors and their relatives in everyday life.

Together with her husband Benjamin Braun, she then founded the SeniorenLebenshilfe. To this day, the following applies to the work of all life helpers: The focus is always on the needs of the elderly. The life helper becomes an important all-round contact for almost all everyday matters.

“Help in life” – the Lebenshelfer do all this for their seniors

Suddenly it becomes more difficult to carry the heavy shopping bags all the way home. Or you find that making the bed or hanging up the laundry has become very difficult for your back and knees. This is the point at which many seniors first think about getting outside help – especially if relatives live far away or cannot provide reliable support due to time constraints.

However, the life helpers are more than “just” household help. They discuss with their seniors where help is really needed and lend a hand right there. For example, they can accompany their seniors to the doctor or support them on walks, take care of appointments, mail and organizational matters, or drive the seniors in their own car.

Perhaps the most important point: the lifestyle try to push loneliness back in old age. They are listeners, interlocutors, leisure partners and sometimes simply silent accompaniment while visiting the cemetery. Over the months and years, many life helpers become friends, almost family members, for their seniors and their relatives. Based on this trusting relationship, real cooperation is created at eye level.

Ms. Ina Hinken takes care of her seniors with a lot of heart

The human characteristics of a good living assistant were put into the cradle. With a lot of empathy and helpfulness, she is dedicated to her seniors and likes to make her laugh. In her previous professional life, however, human contact was far too short for her taste. The trained office clerk and financial accountant worked for many years in financial and accounting as well as in office management.

It was the question of meaning that finally moved her to reorientate her career. She has recently been working as a life helper for the SeniorenLebenshilfe and finds her professional fulfillment in finally dedicating herself to every single person with a lot of mindfulness. She is the first helper to work for the SeniorenLebenshilfe in Moormerland.

Who is behind Senior Citizens’ Aid?

More than 10 years ago, the married couple Benjamin and Carola Braun founded Salanje GmbH, the company behind senior citizens’ help. The senior citizens’ aid itself was founded as a franchise company, the headquarters of which are located in Berlin. All living assistants work independently and each work at their own place of residence – with seniors very close to them. The Berlin team at the headquarters is there for both seniors and for lifestyle.

Although there are now more than 250 life helpers in Germany, it is still not possible to care for all seniors who need help. The SeniorenLebenshilfe is therefore still actively looking for people who are interested in working independently in the care of the elderly. For more information, interested parties can contact senior citizens’ help directly.

