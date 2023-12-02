Hellcat Eyewear Designs Custom “Belt” Style Sunglasses for Travis Scott

Hellcat Eyewear, the New York-based eyewear brand, has just unveiled a new custom “belt” style sunglasses designed specifically for Travis Scott. The rapper, known for his songwriting abilities and impeccable fashion sense, has been making waves in the fashion industry with his collaborations and unique style.

This latest design from Hellcat Eyewear features the removal of the original temples of the glasses and their replacement with leather straps, adorned with iron buckles and the Travis Scott Tour Concert “UTOPIA” logo. The sunglasses are currently available in three colors: black, white, and brown, and offer adjustable functions for a customized fit.

While Hellcat Eyewear has not yet confirmed whether they will release the Travis Scott version of the sunglasses, they have already launched “Belted Sunglasses” that bear a striking resemblance to the customized version. These sunglasses, priced at $145 USD, are now available on the brand’s official website.

Travis Scott’s influence in the fashion industry continues to grow, and his collaboration with Hellcat Eyewear is yet another example of his impact on the world of fashion and accessories. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike can keep an eye out for the potential release of the Travis Scott version of the “belt” style sunglasses.

