Hello Kitty Celebrates 50th Anniversary with New Crocs Collaboration

Hello Kitty fans have something new to look forward to as the beloved character celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. In celebration of this milestone, Crocs has partnered with Hello Kitty to create a new line of joint shoes.

The latest collaboration features Crocs’ classic basic shoe type, the Classic Clog. The shoes come in an all-white color with an aqua blue midsole and red heel pull tab. The design also includes Hello Kitty cat ears and bows as well as the classic Hello Kitty logo printed on the heel pull tab connection and the insole.

The Hello Kitty x Crocs Classic Clog shoes are set to be released on January 17, and will be available on the brand’s official website. Prices for the joint shoes start at $50 for infant sizes, $55 for children’s sizes, and $70 for adult sizes.

Fans of Hello Kitty and Crocs are eagerly anticipating the release of these limited edition shoes. The collaboration is expected to be popular among collectors and fans of both brands. Stay tuned for the release and get ready to add a touch of Hello Kitty to your footwear collection.

