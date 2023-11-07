Home » Hello Kitty Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Special Light and Shadow Exhibition in Shanghai
Entertainment

Hello Kitty Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Special Light and Shadow Exhibition in Shanghai

The 50th anniversary celebration of the beloved character Hello Kitty kicked off with a special light and shadow exhibition at the Shanghai Powerlong Museum on November 1st, which also happens to be Hello Kitty’s birthday. Sanrio, the creator of Hello Kitty, hosted the opening ceremony, bringing together guests and fans from various backgrounds to honor the iconic character.

Since its debut in 1974 on a small wallet, Hello Kitty has become a global phenomenon, spreading joy and friendship to people around the world with her sweet and innocent character. Despite the ever-evolving landscape of the intellectual property industry, Hello Kitty has retained her charm and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

At the opening ceremony, Sanrio invited distinguished guests and art celebrities to celebrate Hello Kitty’s birthday. Wei Fang, general manager of Sanrio China, expressed her gratitude to the attendees and shared the vision of Sanrio. The author of Hello Kitty, Yuko Yamaguchi, also made an appearance at the event, creating a special birthday celebration picture for Hello Kitty.

The celebration continued with well-known entertainment stars and artists sending heartfelt birthday wishes to Hello Kitty. The event culminated with a performance by Sanrio family stars and the lighting ceremony, officially marking the opening of the Hello Kitty Cosmos 50th Anniversary Light and Shadow Special Exhibition.

The exhibition, which will run until January 28, 2024, offers an immersive experience for fans, blending the past, present, and future of Hello Kitty. With a cyberpunk-style birthday party and a futuristic art display, the exhibition showcases the enduring love and creativity of Sanrio designers in China.

Fans are encouraged to visit the exhibition and embark on a fantasy journey into the future with Hello Kitty. The event promises to be a delightful experience for fans of all ages.

