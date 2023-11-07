The Chinese Billiards World Championship and Snooker World Open are set to take place in Yushan, Jiangxi later this year and in 2024.

The 6th Chinese Billiards World Championship and the 2024 Snooker World Open are scheduled to be held at the Yushan Sports Center in Yushan County, Jiangxi Province from December 2-16, 2023 and March 11-17, 2024 respectively.

The Chinese Billiards World Championship, which was established in 2015, is the highest level competition in Chinese billiards. This year, the championship will see a record-breaking total prize money of 10.43 million yuan, with 3 million yuan allocated for the men’s champion and 1 million yuan for the women’s champion. The event will also feature a generalized bonus system, with a guaranteed bonus of RMB 10,000 for the top 128 men’s main draw and the top 32 women’s main draw.

Meanwhile, the Snooker World Open, which has a long history and has been held in Yushan for the past four years, will see an increase in its total prize money to 815,000 pounds, with the championship prize set at 170,000 pounds. The event is expected to attract world-famous snooker players, including Olishavin.

The upcoming events are anticipated to draw billiards and snooker enthusiasts from around the world to Yushan, making it a key destination for fans of cue sports.

