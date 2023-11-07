Home » Pendulo Studios and Microids Release Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh Underdeveloped
Technology

Pendulo Studios and Microids Release Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh Underdeveloped

by admin
Pendulo Studios and Microids Release Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh Underdeveloped

Pendulo Studios Launches Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh Amidst Development Issues

Today, Pendulo Studios and publisher Microids have launched Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh, an adventure game inspired by the Hergé comics. However, the launch seems to have come before the game developers were able to fully polish the game.

In a statement released on social media, Pendulo Studios acknowledged that the game was not released under the conditions they had intended. Players who start the game will not be able to enjoy the experience that was planned for them. The studio has promised several post-launch patches to address the issues and has opened all communication channels to players for reporting any issues they encounter.

While no specific details about the issues in the game have been provided, it is clear that players may experience some bugs or technical difficulties. As of now, the game has not been reviewed by Gamereactor, so the extent of the development issues is not fully known.

It is important for players who are starting their adventure in Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh to be aware that the game may not provide an ideal gaming experience at this time. Despite the development issues, the studio is actively working on resolving them to provide a better gaming experience for players in the future.

See also  Driving report winter camper Kabe Van

You may also like

refurbed brings a fresh 54 million euros on...

IT Academy Masterclass – Exponential organizations: the secret...

Apple releases trailer for third season of crime...

Free and exclusive to Netflix customers

IT Academy Masterclass – Driving business growth through...

Gary Oldman Returns in Slow Horses Season 3:...

Adhesive technologies in kitchen construction – technology science...

OpenAi launches customized versions of its generative artificial...

Blizzard Announces Diablo IV Expansion Pack: Vessel of...

Greentech Business: Circu Li-ion receives 8.5 million for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy