Theoretically, Page Hamilton could retire soon. At 63, the veteran is far from thinking about quitting and is instead shaking things up Helmetalbum has been out for seven years. The anger is still there, as is the energy, but also the desire for one or another experiment. „Left“ boldly reaches out and takes the noisy, metallic power of the great classics on a journey through ideas outside the box.

The way the opening “Holiday” hits the door straight into the house and catches your ear immediately puts you in a good mood. Familiar rock and metal qualities, noisy inserts and one of the best melodies on the entire album carry through what initially seems a bit disjointed and later becomes a damn rousing (almost) three and a half minutes. While the opener seems to stick together countless parts seamlessly, “Gun Fluf” takes a relatively straightforward approach, reaches out courageously and holds its own with its stoic manner. This may not win any creativity awards, but it’s incredibly fun, especially in the grumpy finish.

However, you shouldn’t expect 08/15, because Helmet will quickly get caught on the wrong foot. A slide guitar and semi-ballad-like reduction carry the fragile, at the same time self-confident “Tell Me Again”, one of the calmest and at the same time most beautiful numbers on this record. “Bombastic,” on the other hand, is catchy and aggressive at the same time. Classic 90s guitars and massive grooves mix in, and Hamilton also gives assholes the well-groomed middle finger. Something similar happens in the rough and breezy “Dislocated,” which takes on politicians, and in “Make-Up,” which is dedicated to an orange danger. The fact that “Resolution” ultimately bows to John Coltrane fits into the picture.

Hits on the one hand, blinders wide open on the other: the mix is ​​right at Helmet. “Left” takes a while to form a coherent overall picture. What initially seems all over the place comes together over time. Rough breakwaters and grumpy noise rockers meet obligatory alternative anthems and one or two attempts to head for new shores. The ninth studio album is somehow typical and yet not – exactly what you would expect from Helmet. Even beyond the age of 60, Page Hamilton remains a master of his craft.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 10, 2023

Available via: Sonic Tours / earMUSIC (Edel)

Website: www.helmetmusic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HelmetMusic

