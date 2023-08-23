HELMET – Return with album “Left”.

EarMUSIC is pleased to announce the long-awaited release of LEFT, the new album by legendary rock band HELMET, due out on November 10th. will be released in 2023.

Following 2016’s critically acclaimed “Dead to the World,” Helmet return with their signature blend of heavy, riff-laden rock and evocative lyrics that have delighted fans around the world for over three decades. “Time for your holiday serial murder / How time slips away” is the opening line of the new single “Holiday”, which is available from today. Helmet take no prisoners in their direct and unfiltered language, leaving the listener with a lasting impression and a sense of urgency to question the world around them.

“LEFT” shows how Helmet – consisting of frontman Page Hamilton, drummer Kyle Stevenson, guitarist Dan Beeman and bassist Dave Case – create a musical landscape that is tight, muscular and direct. Hamilton’s lead guitar lines feel like they’re stretching from fallen power lines to exploding resistors in shortwave radios. On “LEFT” every snare bang feels like a gunshot, every solo like a manifestation of a rabies-induced psychosis.

Produced by Hamilton with co-producers Jim Kaufman and Mark Renk and mastered by Howie Weinberg, the new album’s 11 songs are sleeker and meaner in execution than previous acoustic feats. “LEFT” is fueled by irrepressible determination, a renewed sense of purpose, and a desire to create more new dialects within the musical language Hamilton invented through his use of Drop-D tuning. Fans can pre-order the album now, which will be released November 10th on CD Digisleeve, 1LP Black Vinyl and limited edition 1LP Transparent Vinyl.

Tracklisting:

1. Holiday

2. Gun Fluf

3. NYC Tough Guy

4. Make-Up

5. Big Shot

6. Bombastic

7. Reprise

8. Dislocated

9. Tell Me Again

10. Powder Puff

11. Resolution*

*originally by John Coltrane

About HELMET:

In the late ’80s, Helmet’s no-nonsense hard rock thrilled the American underground. 1989’s debut album, Strap It On, was bold enough to stir the tempers of hardcore fans, noise rock lovers and metalheads whipped by the density of Hamilton’s riffs. With their gold-certified album “Meantime”, Helmet took on all competitors. The original line-up would last 10 years and record two more albums, 1994’s Betty and 1997’s Aftertaste, before disbanding in 1998. By this point, Hamilton’s aesthetic had already rubbed off on many bands in the metal scene and the then-burgeoning nu-metal scene. After a few years hiatus, Hamilton reformed the band with new members in 2004 and recorded such infamous releases as Size Matters (2004), Monochrome (2006), Seeing Eye Dog (2010) and Dead To The World ( 2016) on.

As anticipation builds for the new album, Helmet prepares for the LOOK LEFT tour, which will take them to stages across the US and Europe from September through December

Band Links

