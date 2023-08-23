Epic sci-fi blockbuster got first trailer and release date

Star director Zack Snyder is back with a new project. He is allowed to realize his version of an epic sci-fi adventure for the streaming provider Netflix.

Image: Netflix

Rebel Moon is one of the big Netflix highlights of the year. The story revolves around a small colony on the edge of a galaxy that is one day threatened by imperial superiority. A mysterious stranger named Kora (played by Sofia Boutella) seems to be the only rescue. Together with outsiders, she forms a group of insurgents to stand in the way of the overwhelming enemy. Basically an alternative version of David against Goliath – only with spaceships, laser weapons and various fantasy creatures. The trailer below shows what you can imagine.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

Rebel Moon will appear in (at least) two parts. The first film (“Child of Fire”) can be seen on Netflix later this year. To be more precise, from December 22, 2023. You will then have to be patient for a few more months for the sequel. Part 2 (“The Scar Maker”) is scheduled to appear on the streaming platform on April 19, 2024. Netflix has not yet released any information about the length of the two films.

Zack Snyder has been responsible for some well-known productions in the past. These include “Sucker Punch”, “300” and “Man of Steel”. At gamescom 2023 he also revealed that a suitable video game is still in development, which takes place in the same universe as Rebel Moon. Apart from the fact that it is supposed to be a co-op role-playing game, nothing is known about it yet.