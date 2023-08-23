Dengue fever alarm at Lake Garda – FOCUS online

Concerns about dengue fever are increasing on Lake Garda after two suspected cases were reported in a short period of time. According to “Südtirol-News“, two people in the towns of Manerba and Padenghe in the southwest of the popular holiday resort have shown typical symptoms of dengue fever. In response, affected communities have taken various precautions, including the use of insecticides.

According to the “Südtirol-News“, residents are urgently asked to avoid water accumulations, such as those found in flower pots. This is to limit the reproduction of the mosquitoes that transmit the virus.

Dengue fever can be fatal in severe cases

Dengue fever is a disease caused by the dengue virus. The virus is mainly transmitted by the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti) and also by the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) after they bite an already infected person. Direct human-to-human contact does not lead to transmission of the virus. Therefore, vulnerable individuals are advised to cover as much skin as possible to reduce mosquito bites and thus the risk of infection.

According to “Südtirol-News“, the symptoms of dengue fever are often unspecific and are similar to those of severe flu. Symptoms include high fever, muscle aches, headaches, and eye pain. In some cases, internal bleeding and other serious illnesses such as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome can also occur, both of which are potentially fatal. An initial infection usually manifests itself with a high fever and usually subsides after five to seven days.