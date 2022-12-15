Home Entertainment Henry Cavill issued a statement confirming that he officially quit the role of “Superman” | Hypebeast
Despite paving the way through “Black Adam”, Henry Cavill’s “Superman Superman” ultimately missed the DCEU project constructed by DC Studios. Earlier, Henry Cavill officially issued a statement on social media, announcing that he would not return to play the role of Superman.

“I just got off a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and this is sad news, folks, I’m not going to return as Superman after all. The studio told me to announce my return in October, after they were hired Before, this news was not easy to digest, but this is life, leadership changes are a common thing, and I respect that, James and Peter will create a new universe, I wish them and all related to the new universe Good luck guys. And to those who have supported me through the years… We can mourn but we must remember that Superman is still with us, everything he stood for is still there, the example he set for us is still there. The time when I put on the cape is gone, but the meaning of Superman will never go away, the journey with you is very interesting, I wish you all the best.”

And James Gunn also mentioned on Twitter that the first new project of the future DCEU will focus on the early stages of Superman, so Henry Cavill will not be played, but the two sides also talked about many possibilities of future cooperation at the meeting. In any case, DC hero works will obviously enter a new era, and you may wish to look forward to the follow-up development together.

