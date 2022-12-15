Home Technology “Evil Castle 8: Village VR Mode” will be released for free in February 2023. Additional PS VR2 virtual reality gameplay “BIOHAZARD VILLAGE Gold Edition”
CAPCOM announced today (12/15) that the survival horror-themed action-adventure game “Evil Castle 8: Village (Resident Evil Village)”, which is currently on sale, will be released on February 22, 2023 with the PS5 next-generation virtual reality device. The launch of “PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2)” simultaneously released the PS5 version of the free DLC “Evil Castle 8: Village VR Mode (Resident Evil Village VR Mode)”.

“Evil Castle 8: Village VR Mode” is a DLC that adds PS VR2 support to “Evil Castle 8: Village”. Experience the entire content of the story mode of “Evil Castle 8: Village” in the virtual reality mode. The 4K HDR high-definition panel, eye tracking and 3D sound effects of PS VR2 will be used to convey an unparalleled sense of presence.

Players can also use the Sense controller to truly simulate the movements of Ethan’s hands, intuitively perform operations such as raising hands to defend, raising guns to aim, as well as new actions such as changing magazines, drawing knives to attack, and holding two weapons with both hands. Virtual reality screens and somatosensory operations provide immersive immersion.

Game Information

  • Game Name: Evil Castle 8: Village VR Mode

  • Original name of the game: Resident Evil Village VR Mode

  • Game Genre: Survival Horror

  • Corresponding platform: PlayStation 5

  • Release date: February 22, 2023

  • Suggested price: Free download

  • Supported languages: Traditional Chinese / English / Japanese, etc.

  • Number of players: 1 person

  • Game Rating: Restricted

  • Developer: CAPCOM

  • Publisher: CAPCOM

  • Official website: https://www.residentevil.com/village/hk/

© CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

