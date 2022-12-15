Players can also use the Sense controller to truly simulate the movements of Ethan’s hands, intuitively perform operations such as raising hands to defend, raising guns to aim, as well as new actions such as changing magazines, drawing knives to attack, and holding two weapons with both hands. Virtual reality screens and somatosensory operations provide immersive immersion.
Game Information
Game Name: Evil Castle 8: Village VR Mode
Original name of the game: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Game Genre: Survival Horror
Corresponding platform: PlayStation 5
Release date: February 22, 2023
Suggested price: Free download
Supported languages: Traditional Chinese / English / Japanese, etc.
Number of players: 1 person
Game Rating: Restricted
Developer: CAPCOM
Publisher: CAPCOM
Official website: https://www.residentevil.com/village/hk/
© CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.