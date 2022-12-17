Original title: Henry Cavill will not return to the “Witcher” set Geralt is still played by Hammer Brother

Henry Cavill will not return to the set of “The Witcher” Geralt is still played by Hammer

In October of this year, Netflix officially announced that “Super” Henry Cavill will leave the crew of the American drama “The Witcher”, and “Hammer Brother” Liam Hemsworth will take over as Geralt in the fourth season.

This news caused a lot of controversy among fans and viewers of the series at the time, but with Henry Cavill’s surprise appearance as “Superman” in “Black Adam”, these controversies disappeared-many people speculated Cavill was forced to leave the crew of the American drama “The Witcher” due to schedule conflicts. This news has also been believed by more people with the reorganization and reconstruction of DC’s top management.

But recently, DC’s current co-chairman and director James Gunn confirmed that Henry Cavill will no longer play the role of “Superman” after multiple discussions, and Cavill himself confirmed the news later. This has allowed many fans of the American drama “The Witcher” to see the dawn of Cavill’s return to the show after he was free.

Stills of “Justice League: Zha Dao Edited Edition”

For this reason, the entertainment industry media “Variety Show” recently interviewed relevant personnel from Netflix – Peter Friedlander, head of the Netflix script. “Brother Hammer” Liam Hemsworth.

“Henry[played]a phenomenal Geralt, and I think Liam will carry it forward and become the next great Geralt. Although the cast of the show has changed, we already have a Amazing, iconic character legacy, and we’re very optimistic about it. We’re going to continue to respect the IP, respect the fans, respect the story, and we’re going to keep going.”

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: