Home Entertainment Here comes Jason Momoa and Brie Larson! The first wave of stills of “Fast X” is released first
Entertainment

Here comes Jason Momoa and Brie Larson! The first wave of stills of “Fast X” is released first

by admin
Here comes Jason Momoa and Brie Larson! The first wave of stills of “Fast X” is released first

“Fast X”, the sequel to the “Fast and Furious” series, released the latest movie posters last week, and soon this time Empire Magazine released three first wave stills. In addition to the unchanged protagonist Vin Diesel, it also showed the spare The highly anticipated new additions Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

It is reported that Jason Momoa plays the villain Dante in the play. Director Louis Leterrier revealed that Dante is an “incredible new character” and “1,000% suitable for Jason Momoa”; while the mysterious character Tess played by Brie Larson has not yet been announced. The protagonist or villain side, she is known to be involved in a major operation and family faction struggle.

“Fast X” will be officially released on May 19, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  Veronesi (Calzedonia): «We have big plans for Marras. Other operations? Never say never"

You may also like

Forecast on February 12th; zodiac rat zodiac horse...

Surprise JD Power, improves the quality of cars...

Yohji Yamamoto’s men’s clothing branch Y’s for Men...

Wealth is prosperous, the peach blossoms come, the...

London, Magritte’s dove flies to 6 million pounds...

Goodbye petrol and diesel, in Naples the first...

Meng Jinghui×Beixi District’s “Fantasy Trilogy” was successfully screened_Company_Real...

IKEA and Marimekko collaborate to launch BASTUA limited...

Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy Joint...

Xiangshan is suitable for filming and wants to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy