“Fast X”, the sequel to the “Fast and Furious” series, released the latest movie posters last week, and soon this time Empire Magazine released three first wave stills. In addition to the unchanged protagonist Vin Diesel, it also showed the spare The highly anticipated new additions Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

It is reported that Jason Momoa plays the villain Dante in the play. Director Louis Leterrier revealed that Dante is an “incredible new character” and “1,000% suitable for Jason Momoa”; while the mysterious character Tess played by Brie Larson has not yet been announced. The protagonist or villain side, she is known to be involved in a major operation and family faction struggle.

“Fast X” will be officially released on May 19, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.