Independent game publisher Devolver Digital once again joined hands with the development team More8bit to bring “Bleak Sword DX (Bleak Sword DX)”, the game will be released in the second half of 2023, and will release Nintendo Switch and PC versions, and support Steam Deck play, thank you Interested adventurers may wish to take advantage of the Steam New Product Festival starting from 2/6, and try the demo version of the super exciting “Sword of Desolation DX” first!

“Sword of Desolation DX” is an action game based on the dark mythology. Warriors will traverse the three-dimensional model-style and cursed battlefields, and use battles to carve out their own paths. This updated version for PC and Switch is based on the existing gameplay on Apple Arcade, expanding three new game modes and greatly optimizing the performance of the game and the screen.

In twelve compact and deep plot chapters, the heroes will trek across a continent full of weapon firepower and powerful spells, knock down all kinds of strange and terrifying creatures one by one, in an attempt to save the legendary desolation The sword undoes the curse. In addition, a soundtrack by award-winning musician-songwriter Jim Guthrie and sound effects by the acclaimed Joonas Turner add to the flavor of the game.

Game Features

brand new model

The DX version contains a brand new story of “Blade Sword” and 3 DLC chapters, providing a higher level of game difficulty and a new look of enemies.

The random mode will put players in a game that mixes various elements, will you be able to improve yourself or meet the boss? We can’t guarantee that.

The Boss Rush mode allows players to challenge and face 12 chapter bosses in succession. The biggest test is that you only have 1 life!

Dynamic game content optimization

A streamlined operating system for attacking, blocking, and counterattacking has been tailored for PC and controller players, while also enhancing the algorithm of hostile AI to make them more unpredictable.

Shocking art evolution

A series of refurbishments of processing, adaptive depth field and filters have given “Sword of Desolation DX” a new progress in graphics and special effects, coupled with more optimized environment details and weather effects, bringing the entire game world to life. Stronger immersion and atmosphere.

“Bleak Sword DX” Steam game page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2193050/Bleak_Sword_DX/