Mar 10, 2022

Today’s guest is Chase Faucheux, translator of a recent
biography of Pope St. Gregory the Great. Topics include:

  • The very low point in Rome’s history in which Gregory came of
    age
  • His being all things to all men in the city of Rome, as both a
    spiritual and temporal leader
  • His longing for the monastic life even after he became
    Pope
  • His remarkable forthrightness about his own shortcomings
  • His diplomatic attempts to keep barbarians from destroying his
    city

Sigrid Grabner, In the Eye of the Storm: A Biography of
Gregory the Great https://ignatius.com/in-the-eye-of-the-storm-iesp/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

