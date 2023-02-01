Today’s guest is Chase Faucheux, translator of a recent

biography of Pope St. Gregory the Great. Topics include:

The very low point in Rome’s history in which Gregory came of

age

age His being all things to all men in the city of Rome, as both a

spiritual and temporal leader

spiritual and temporal leader His longing for the monastic life even after he became

Pope

Pope His remarkable forthrightness about his own shortcomings

His diplomatic attempts to keep barbarians from destroying his

city

Links

Sigrid Grabner, In the Eye of the Storm: A Biography of

Gregory the Great https://ignatius.com/in-the-eye-of-the-storm-iesp/

