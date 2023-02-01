Mar 10, 2022
Today’s guest is Chase Faucheux, translator of a recent
biography of Pope St. Gregory the Great. Topics include:
- The very low point in Rome’s history in which Gregory came of
age
- His being all things to all men in the city of Rome, as both a
spiritual and temporal leader
- His longing for the monastic life even after he became
Pope
- His remarkable forthrightness about his own shortcomings
- His diplomatic attempts to keep barbarians from destroying his
city
Links
Sigrid Grabner, In the Eye of the Storm: A Biography of
Gregory the Great https://ignatius.com/in-the-eye-of-the-storm-iesp/
This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio