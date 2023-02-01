Employment through train thousands of miles to send jobs

“Spring Breeze Action” in Yuhua District brought more than 10,000 jobs to Huaihua City and Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture to recruit workers

Changsha Evening News, January 31 (all-media reporter Zhou You, correspondent Wu Yiwei) At 9:00 am on January 29, a bus departed from the Yuhua District Government all the way to the west, and started the “Spring Breeze Action” in Yuhua District to recruit foreign aid companies. journey of. It is not only a “through train for employment”, but also a “caring service vehicle for migrant workers”. In just four days, the bus will go to Xupu County of Huaihua City, Longshan County of Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture, and Shipai Town of Longshan County, with a round trip of more than a thousand kilometers. With more than 10,000 jobs, the spring breeze of employment was blown to the doors of migrant workers’ brothers, setting off a climax of the “Spring Breeze Action” in Yuhua District and the “Xiangrong Xiangai” migrant worker service action.

The reporter learned that this is the third consecutive year that Yuhua District went to Xupu County of Huaihua City and Longshan County of Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture to hold recruitment activities. During this event, the task force collected more than 10,000 recruitment job information from 67 companies in the region, of which 41% had a monthly salary of more than 6,000 yuan, and 9% had high-paying jobs with a monthly salary of more than 10,000 yuan. The three key employers in Yuhua Economic and Technological Development Zone, BYD Auto, Pusisite Optoelectronics, and Tang Yu Tea Industry, and the Cultural and Creative Industry Association of Yuhua District went to the site by car to carry out recruitment activities.

It is reported that this year’s “Spring Breeze Action” and Employment Assistance Month activities in Yuhua District will continue until the end of March, providing a total of about 20,000 recruitment positions. In addition to the company-aided recruitment activities in Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture and Huaihua area this time, starting from February 14th, more than 12 “Spring Breeze Action” special recruitment activities will be held in Yuhua District to provide job seekers with more high-quality post.