When commanding and dispatching epidemic prevention and control work, Chen Wei emphasized that the epidemic should be extinguished at the fastest speed and at the lowest cost.



Yesterday, Chen Wei, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to direct and dispatch relevant disposal work, and rushed to the field for inspection and guidance. He emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the various deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, to play a 12-point spirit, to clarify responsibilities, strengthen coordination, strengthen disposal, and implement well, so as to eliminate the epidemic at the fastest speed and at the lowest cost. City leaders Li Jun and Shuai Xielang, Deputy Secretary-General of the Provincial Government Chen Zhong, and Deputy Director of the Provincial Public Security Department Nie Zhanyun attended the event.

In the morning, after listening to the expert’s judgment and work report, Chen Wei pointed out that the epidemic was discovered in time, but there was still a certain degree of uncertainty. It was necessary to be fully tense and act, insist on efficient coordination, act quickly, and run ahead of the virus. Before the spread, bring the epidemic under control as soon as possible. It is necessary to adhere to the “three-pronged approach”, to trace the source quickly, to ensure that there are no dead ends in all directions, to find out the chain of virus transmission, and to enhance the targeted effectiveness of work; management and control must be in place to ensure that relevant areas are resolutely quiet, and problems can be found in time and loopholes are plugged , must not have any negligence and fluke; nucleic acid testing should be encrypted and accelerated, and the process of collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting should be further optimized to ensure that the inspection should be done as quickly as possible. It is necessary to follow up and implement the opinions and suggestions of provincial and municipal experts in a timely manner, so that where the experts study and judge, and where the corresponding work is followed up. Each working group should not only perform its own duties, but also cooperate with each other to form a synergy. While preventing proliferation, it is necessary to strictly prevent the risk of spillover transmission. It is necessary to carry out staged review work, sum up experience and lessons in a timely manner, and achieve a better battle.

In the evening, Chen Wei went to Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters again to direct and dispatch related work. He re-emphasized that the time and scope of the outbreak of the outbreak were special, and there were still uncertain factors. Pay attention, be motivated, overcome the slack mentality, and ensure a quick solution. The key points should be more prominent, the traceability of flow regulation should be meticulous and thorough, and the chain should be completely clear and risks should be fully controlled; nucleic acid testing should be accelerated and expanded horizontally and vertically to ensure full coverage and no omissions; key places, key personnel and society Surface management and control must be implemented in place, without the slightest slack. Responsibilities should be more clearly defined, layers should be consolidated, a closed loop should be formed, and various decision-making arrangements should be implemented without compromise, so as to be strict and strict, meticulous and detailed, and practical. The implementation needs to be more efficient. Working groups such as flow tracing, transfer and isolation, nucleic acid testing, and community management and control must cooperate with each other to form a joint force, adhere to the leadership of party building, strengthen grid management, and further consolidate the grassroots foundation for epidemic prevention and control. The plan should be more optimized, and the work instructions should be further refined and optimized based on the latest situation and expert opinions. The Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone must earnestly shoulder the main responsibility, and all relevant departments at the municipal level must go all out to strengthen coordination and win the battle of epidemic prevention and control in an all-round way.

Chen Wei emphasized that the National Day holiday is coming, the mobility of people is increasing, Jiaxing has a special geographical location and many large markets, and the prevention and control situation is more complicated. With the sense of responsibility of “being at ease all the time”, it is necessary to normalize the epidemic prevention and control work in the whole market, and guard the “big, medium and small gates”, especially the important checkpoints such as expressways and high-speed railway stations, and effectively do a good job in “external affairs”. Anti-input” works.

During this period, Chen Wei and his entourage also went to Jiaxing Fruit Market and Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone Public Security Branch to inspect and guide the handling of the epidemic situation, visited and condolences to the front-line staff, and asked to carry out work such as flow tracing, nucleic acid testing, etc. “Amplifier” risk points, and resolutely control risks.