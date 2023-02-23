ROME – Eni Sustainable Mobility has launched its first diesel produced with 100% renewable raw materials on the market. The new fuel, called Hvolution, is on sale in 50 Eni service stations and by next March will be available in 150 points of sale throughout Italy, easily identifiable with the Eni Live app. It is a biofuel that is produced from waste raw materials and plant residues, and from oils generated from crops not intended for food and can contribute to the immediate decarbonisation of the transport sector (including heavy ones).





The product (marked with the initials En 15940 Xtl) can be used with current infrastructures and in all approved engines without affecting the original performance. The innovative biofuel is the result of Eni’s investment launched in 2014 with the transformation of the Venice and Gela refineries into biorefineries, which have been palm oil free since the end of 2022. Ecofining technology, developed internally by Eni, makes it possible to treat waste vegetable raw materials and non-edible oils to produce HVO (Hydrotreated vegetable oil) biofuel, of which Eni Sustainable Mobility is the second largest producer in Europe. It should be noted that before reaching Eni’s service stations, pure Hvo was used by various users, for means of transporting passengers with reduced mobility in airports, up to commercial logistics vehicles.

Descalzi, Eni: “Hvo vegetable fuel is suitable for diesel engines that must not disappear” November 29, 2022



Furthermore, added to diesel, since 2016 Hvo biofuel is present at 15% in the Eni Diesel + product, available in over 3,500 national distributors. “Hvolution pure biofuel plays a fundamental role because it can already make an important contribution to the decarbonisation of mobility, including heavy transport – explained Stefano Ballista, CEO of Eni Sustainable Mobility – This product enriches the offer at service stations, alongside the current proposal of low-carbon products, such as electric recharges, and services for people on the move: Eni Sustainable Mobility’s goal is to integrate industrial and commercial assets along the entire value chain, from the availability of raw materials to the sale of decarbonised products to the end customer”.





Thanks also to agreements and partnerships for the production of biofuels such as Hvolution, in various countries such as Kenya, Mozambique and Congo, Eni is developing a network of agri-hubs where vegetable oils will be produced, creating jobs in the area. And it was precisely from Kenya that the first load of vegetable oil produced in the Makueni agri-hub arrived at the Gela biorefinery, and that of used frying oil from Venice, while the goal is to cover 35% of the needs of Eni’s biorefineries by 2025.