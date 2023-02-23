22.02.2023

If you go to the British supermarket chain Asda to buy vegetables recently, you can only buy up to three tomatoes and three cucumbers. This is because the bad weather in southern Europe and North Africa has reduced the production of vegetables and fruits, resulting in a shortage of supplies for British food retailers.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Some British supermarkets have begun to impose purchase restrictions on certain fruit and vegetable varieties, due to reduced production due to bad weather in southern Europe and North Africa. According to Agence France-Presse, the UK has already faced a shortage of tomatoes, and now the problem has expanded to other varieties of fruits and vegetables.

Morocco’s fruit and vegetable growers and suppliers have previously said that due to unfavorable weather conditions such as low temperatures, heavy rainfall and floods in recent weeks, the production of their agricultural products will be affected. Bad weather has also affected farmers in southern Spain, with some cargo ferries canceled and supply chains hampered.

According to the German “Spiegel.de” report, Asda, one of the three major supermarket chain giants in the UK, has announced that it will “implement temporary purchase restrictions on several types of vegetables and fruits in small quantities”. Purchases must not exceed 3 units of each product. Restricted products include tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, heading lettuce, bagged salads, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

In addition to Asda, the other two retail giants Tesco (Tesco, also translated as Tesco) and Sainsbury’s are also facing a shortage of tomatoes. Food traders said the situation was exacerbated by lower production of fruit and vegetables grown in greenhouses in the UK and the Netherlands due to high energy prices.

Tesco supermarkets are also facing problems with the supply of fruits and vegetables



Andrew Opie, director of food at the British Retail Consortium, said supermarkets were very adept at handling supply chain issues flexibly as bad weather affected fruit and vegetable harvests in southern Europe and North Africa for weeks to come. , and will cooperate with farmers to ensure that consumers can buy a wide variety of fresh products.

British food suppliers also suffered supply chain disruptions last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The supply of most products has basically recovered before Christmas. However, in recent times, extreme weather such as snowfall and hailstorms have occurred in Spain and North Africa, resulting in the destruction of a large number of vegetable and fruit harvests.

Earlier this month, the Moroccan government introduced measures to ban the export of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes to West African countries in order to reduce the domestic prices of these products and ensure the supply to Europe.

(AFP, Der Spiegel Online)

