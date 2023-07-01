the key figure of the “Handsome” in the victory against River

with the rionegrin Bruno Sepúlveda as the main figure of the match, Barracas Central defeated River Plate 2-1 as a local, on the second day of date 22 of the Professional Soccer League. The striker’s statements after the win.

the goals of Barracas Central were owned by Carlos Arce at 18′ of the first half and Mauro Peinipil stretched the difference at 11′ from the plugin. Six minutes passed from the second goal, when finally the Colombian Miguel Borja managed to discount for the Millionaire.

In dialogue with EPSN Premium, the Viedmense assured: «We don’t let him play River. They are a machine and we knew we had to be vigilant. We were 200 percent concentrated,” that’s how the statement started after the victory of the Handsome.

In addition, he analyzed the Barracas Central game to get the historic triumph against the leader of the table. «We like to play against and we managed to hurt also with the ball stopped. It’s a good victory after some games in which we deserved more and we couldn’t win,” said the former Estudiantes de Río Cuarto striker.

With this result, “El Guapo” managed to get away from the lower zone of relegation in the general table, with 27 points, while River continues as the leader of the competition with 50 points.

Central Barracks vs. River: the party

After qualifying for the round of 16 of the Libertadores in the week and thanks to the wide difference it has with its pursuers, River opted to visit Barracas Central with an alternative team and had a bad time at the Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia stadium.

In the first passages of the meeting the lack of filming of the Millionaire was noticed and the local team took advantage of their rival’s mistakes to create situations of danger on the arc of Franco Armani.

Barracas dominated the actions in the meeting and He reached the opening of the scoring thanks to his best weapon: the stopped ball. In a free kick from the right, Iván Tapia crossed the ball and Carlos Arce, alone, defined Guapo’s 1-0 with a header.

River was hit after the opening of the scoreboard and had no associated game to generate dangerous situations, before a Barracas well planted in defense that tried to hurt counterattack in each ball lost by the visit.

In the plugin the history was not modified. Those led by Demichelis suffered from a lack of ideas and before the quarter hour el Guapo increased the difference. Mauro Peinipil defined a good play at the door of the small area that arose from a lost ball in the Millionaire’s attack.

river woke up late in the match, but finally reached the discount on the 18 minutes of the plugin. Miguel Borja took advantage of a rebound given by the goalkeeper after a strong shot from Palavecino and discounted for those of Nuñez.

in the final minutes the game went back and forth. Demichelis put all the meat on the grill and I send their headlines to the field but it left spaces in the background that Barracas took advantage of to execute counterattacks in which the account could have increased.

River was not fine in the final meters and it was difficult for him to generate clear situations of danger, despite his control of the ball. Franco Armani was key with three sensational saves to prevent ‘El Guapo’ from increasing the difference, but they served him little to those of Nuñez who did not manage to reach the tie and left Barracas empty-handed.





