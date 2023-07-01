Greentech: Northvolt plans factory in Germany

Northvolt Energie wants to expand to Germany. Photo: Greentech Live Screen

Grentech company Northvolt is a Swedish company specializing in the development and production of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Now the green startup wants to make the jump to Germany.

Now the ambitious and up-and-coming climate tech company wants to build a factory in the Schleswig-Holstein Heide: As the “FAZ” reports today, “there is probably not much missing for a contract to be signed”, at least according to Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson.

Sustainable energy storage solutions in focus

The company works closely with partners from the automotive industry, energy supply companies and other sectors to develop customized battery solutions and drive a sustainable energy transition.

Northvolt’s main goal is to manufacture sustainable energy storage solutions to support the transition to zero-emission mobility. The company designs and builds advanced lithium-ion batteries that can be used in electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other applications.

The company was founded in 2016 by Peter Carlsson, a former Tesla executive. Northvolt is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Northvolt Energy Fernwarme. Photo: Greentech Live Screen

Greentech Northvolt: Largest battery factory in Europe

Northvolt has its own battery manufacturing factory in Skellefteå, Sweden, known as Northvolt Ett. This factory is one of the largest battery manufacturing facilities in Europe and is expected to have an annual capacity of up to 40 gigawatt hours. Northvolt is also planning to build a second factory called “Northvolt Zwei” in Germany.

Northvolt itself wants to invest 4.5 billion euros, 3,000 jobs are to be created and batteries for a million electric cars are to be produced every year.

Northvolt wants an official investment commitment

The company is already taking the first preparatory measures locally and putting teams together. Northvolt only wants to give an official investment commitment once the EU Commission has approved the application for subsidies from Germany. The exam is currently running. Carlsson left it open whether a decision can be expected by autumn: “We hope for a speedy process.” More than a year ago, the federal and state governments had already promised funding of 155.4 million euros. In May Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) declared that no statement could yet be made on the amount of the funding.

3000 Greentech jobs in Schleswig-Holstein

The company is also demanding a significantly faster train connection between Hamburg and Heide from Deutsche Bahn. Today’s around 90 minutes for a one-way trip would have to be reduced to 45 minutes to make it attractive for commuters. “We’re really putting pressure on it,” said Carlsson in discussions with the railway.

