Hicks hits his first home run of the year as the Yankees win

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks snapped a season-long slump with a two-run homer and the New York Yankees hit four homers to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Monday.

Gleyber Torres hit a solo shot in the sixth off former Yankees left-hander JP Sears (0-3). Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu shot for two runs against Sears and New York (19-17) to avoid falling below .500 for the second time in a week.

Hicks doubled his season’s RBIs with a home run in the seventh, his first since Sept. 23 against Boston — his second extra-base hit of the year. He started the night with a .143 batting average and 0-for-19 at Yankee Stadium this season before hitting Monday.

Batting from the left corner of the plate, Hicks hit Austin Pruitt’s first pitch to the second deck in right field. He dropped the bat and watched the ball before rounding the bases.

After stepping on home plate, Hicks yelled and upon reaching the dugout he was embraced by his teammates.

For the Athletics, Venezuelans Carlos Pérez 4-1, Jesús Aguilar 2-1 with a run scored. The Dominican Esteury Ruíz of 5-2. Colombian Jordan Diaz 2-1.

For the Yankees, Venezuelans Gleyber Torres 4-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Oswaldo Cabrera 4-1 with a run scored and two RBIs.

