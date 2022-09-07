On September 7, the 62nd day of the release of “Hidden in the Dust”, the box office broke the 100 million yuan mark. This number is not uncommon in a blockbuster that can easily cost billions of dollars, but it is indeed a miracle for such a slow-paced and gloomy literary film. The key point is that even director Li Ruijun himself did not expect that it took two months for this silent literary film to come back to life. He had thought that the film would be a “day tour” in the theaters, and even only gained a hundred dollars. million dollar box office. However, when the box office of “Hidden in the Dust” exceeded 100 million yuan, the media, film critics, and audience began to discuss this “phenomenal” event.

From “one-day tour” to “resurrection”, “Hidden in the Dust” is full of too many accidents

According to the data, “Hidden in the Dust” was released on July 8, with 2.3% of the first day, and only one person per game. The box office on the first day of its premiere on July 8 was only 349,300 yuan. But after its release, the film’s reputation continued to ferment. On August 26, “Hidden in the Dust” was released on the 50th day. After the single-day box office reached 1.0408 million yuan, the counter-attack of the single-day box office over one million yuan was officially launched. On September 1, the single-day box office of the film not only Reached 6.7541 million yuan, and even made it to the hot search on Weibo with “Hidden Into the Dust”. On September 3, the single-day box office of the film was 14.378 million yuan, and the proportion of platoons also rose to 15.1%. On September 7, as of press time, the single-day box office of “Hidden in the Dust” has approached 3 million, and the proportion of films ranked is as high as 19.1%. The Douban score of the film has risen from 7.8 at the time of opening to 8.5, and it is called the best domestic film in 2022 by audiences. The comment that netizens most resonated with for “Hidden in the Dust” was: “The whole film does not say a single word of bitterness, but it is bitter; the whole film does not say a single word of love, but loves it to the extreme.”

There are too many “unexpected things” on the counter-attack of “the box office of literary and artistic films breaking 100 million” and “word of mouth and box office victory”. In fact, the release process of “Hidden in the Dust” in the theaters can be called “resurrection”, because in the first month of the show, although the film has a good reputation, it has never been valued by the theaters. The daily box office is hovering at more than 300,000 yuan. Even on August 19, it only received a sporadic box office of 94,000 yuan. Most of the movie theaters have scheduled the movie for “first in the morning” and “late night”. “The cold palace file. No one could have imagined that after more than 50 days of long-distance running, in late August, the film suddenly began to exert its strength. From less than 3% of the films, it would counterattack to 18% or more, and the road to counterattack later It has made great progress all the way. As of press time, the single-day box office is close to 3 million, which is 10 times higher than the single-day box office at the beginning of the screening. According to industry insiders, many theaters even deleted the computer file disk of the film, but at the end of the summer season, the film unexpectedly ushered in a rise in the box office. Later, I went to make up the copy disc, so that my theater could have this film.

Industry insiders analyze the reasons, and word of mouth continues to ferment is the most important factor

In the end, “Hidden Into the Dust” did not “hidden” this summer. Industry insiders began to discuss the reasons, but even director Li Ruijun didn’t seem to have a clear answer. When interviewed by the media, he just replied indifferently, “Everything was unexpected. The incident exceeded our expectations, thank the audience for their support and attention.” However, several interviewed theater managers in Xi’an told reporters that “Hidden in the Dust” can achieve a counter-attack at the box office, mainly because of its high reputation. The audience is paying more and more attention to the quality of the film, and the quality of the film can be fed back to the box office performance faster and more strongly. The harvest of word-of-mouth has guaranteed the quality of “Hidden in the Dust”, “Since everything has been agreed, it is naturally spread by word of mouth ‘Have you seen it’, ‘must see it’, and the excellent quality makes it possible for it to be published. Optimal power of the circle.”

Chen Bo, a well-known film critic in Xi’an and “the head of the “First Film Group”, told reporters that the continuous fermentation of word of mouth is definitely the main reason why “Hidden in the Dust” was able to counterattack. Of course, there are other reasons, such as the director’s sincerity. Chen Bo revealed that during the announcement stage of “Hidden in the Dust”, director Li Ruijun ran from one stop to another, communicated earnestly with every audience, and listened to real voices and feedback. Taking Xi’an as an example, the director stayed for a week. , and communicate with people from all walks of life. In addition, streaming online is also a very important factor. After the film was launched on the video platform, many “talents” and “bloggers” have combed and interpreted the plot in detail on some platforms, and presented the film in a storytelling way, so that the film can be seen by more people. Know. And some big V’s comments like “no traffic, no marketing, the best domestic film this year”, “tear-jerking mixed cuts, this is an epic story belonging to the countryside”…etc. After the discussion, many netizens left a message, “We are going to the cinema, and there are still people who suffer from Tie and Guiying for a movie ticket.”

Generally speaking, as long as a movie is launched on a video platform, it will inevitably affect the box office of the theater, but after the movie is launched on the video platform, the good quality of the movie will make many viewers feel that watching on a small screen is not enough, and they must go to the movie theater. After watching this film, the box office of the film did not drop but rose, and it eventually became a counterattack. Relying on the strong word of mouth, coupled with the promotion of material on the video platform, it has achieved widespread dissemination among various audience groups, and “Hidden in the Dust” ushered in a real outbreak. Chen Bo said that it is a rare phenomenon that after the streaming media goes online, the box office is fed back by word of mouth, but at the same time, he also said, “Its success is a coincidence with the right time, place and people, and it may not be replicated. On the road of Renhe’s counterattack, the word-of-mouth fermentation of streaming media is ‘tap water’. In addition, the number of movies released in the market is relatively small, and good movies and new movies have become scarce resources. In this regard, “Hidden in the Dust” is lucky because it needs film supplies. However, doing a good job of film quality is the most powerful trick for a film to attract audiences.”

Zhang Jing, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry