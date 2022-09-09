Xi’an News Network News The film “The End of the Sea is the Prairie” directed by Er Dongsheng was officially released nationwide today! The film is adapted from the real historical event of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”, starring Chen Baoguo, Ma Su, Ayunga, Wang Qiang and Luo Yichun.

The reporter learned that the film has received sincere praise from many audiences since its premiere, and some audiences expressed their admiration for the effect of immersive viewing: “It is rare for a movie to tell the story so movingly and delicately. During the two-hour viewing process, My eyes are reluctant to leave the big screen at all, I hope everyone can calm down and experience this touching story.” More viewers were moved by the simple and moving human love presented in the film: “So full and moving, tear-jerking and healing. Emotions, as well as the unrequited love and dedication between people, are all worthy of being cherished and passed on.”

The movie “The End of the Sea is the Prairie” tells the touching story of the selfless and kind Inner Mongolian people and the “three thousand orphans” on the grassland through a brother and sister’s journey of finding relatives across time and space. More than 60 years ago, children from the south took the train together and crossed half of China to Inner Mongolia. The people of the grasslands with great love not only did everything in material to solve their food and clothing problems, but also did not forget to give them enough cultural knowledge to stand on their feet. . In the film, Li Defu, played by Cao Jun, is a “gardener on the grassland”. As a primary school teacher on the grasslands of Inner Mongolia, he conscientiously fulfills his duties, teaches and educates people on the grasslands, dedicates his youth and hard work, and faces the distant past. The orphans who came to the prairie from the south, like the local herdsmen, took the initiative to stand up and chose to take care of and adopt one of the disabled children. Such an amiable and respectable primary school teacher is also the epitome of countless silent and dedicated people’s teachers.

There are touching family and national feelings flowing in the play, and outside the play, the film also conveys true feelings and gratitude. September 10th is Teacher’s Day. The film released a special poster to pay tribute to the ordinary and great teachers of the people. No matter where they are, no matter what difficulties they face, they always stick to the podium and pass on knowledge to students. , send them to see the bigger world.

In order to express our sincere respect and gratitude to the people’s teachers, Wulagai, Inner Mongolia, which has the reputation of “Tianbian Prairie”, and Bona Cinemas and Wanda Cinemas jointly launched a nationwide free movie viewing event for teachers: from September 10th to 12th , with my teacher qualification certificate to register on-site at any Bona Cinemas and Wanda Cinemas across the country, you can watch “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” for free.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press