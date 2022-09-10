On the occasion of the 38th Teacher’s Day, the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government held the 2022 Teacher’s Day Excellent Teacher Representative Forum on the 9th to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply to the “Excellent Teacher Program” normal students of Beijing Normal University. The majority of teachers in the province extend their holiday congratulations.

Provincial Party Secretary Liu Guozhong delivered a speech. Governor Zhao Yide presided over the meeting. Hao Huijie, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, Li Chunlin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, and Guo Dawei, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and Chairman of the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions attended the meeting.

After listening carefully to the speeches made by teachers, Liu Guozhong pointed out that in recent years, the whole province has thoroughly studied and implemented the important expositions of the general secretary on education and the important instructions of the important speeches on visiting Shaanxi, implemented the strategy of giving priority to education development, regarded education investment as the largest public financial expenditure, and promoted the A new step has been taken in the construction of a strong education province. On the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, I hope that the majority of teachers will unswervingly use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to cast their souls and educate people, deeply understand the decisive significance of “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve “two maintenances” , to meet the party’s 20 victories with practical actions.

Liu Guozhong emphasized that on the new journey, the majority of teachers have a great responsibility and a glorious mission. They must not forget the original intention of building morality and cultivate people, keep in mind the mission of educating people for the party and the country, and cultivate socialist builders and successors with comprehensive development of morality, intelligence, sports, beauty and labor. people contribute. On the new journey, the majority of teachers have great potential and great achievements. They must find a correct position in writing a new chapter of high-quality development in Shaanxi, and promote basic education, vocational education, higher education and special education to a new level based on their posts. On the new journey, the majority of teachers must increase their ability to preach, teach and solve puzzles, cultivate noble teachers’ morality, carry forward the spirit of moving to the west, and strive to become good teachers of the “four haves” that the party and the people are satisfied with.

Liu Guozhong requested that party committees, governments, education departments, and schools at all levels in the province should deepen the reform and innovation of education and teaching, accelerate the high-quality development of education, and promote the modernization of education. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of high-quality professional and innovative teachers, and create a good environment for teachers to teach with peace of mind, enthusiasm, comfort, and calmness.

Zhao Yide emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the importance and urgency of strengthening the construction of the teaching staff, take the construction of the teaching staff as the most important basic work in the development of education, further deepen the system reform, improve the investment mechanism, and create a good atmosphere. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the construction of teachers’ morality, improve teachers’ teaching ability, strengthen the introduction and training of educational talents, and strive to build a high-quality professional and innovative teaching team, so as to cultivate more socialist builders and successors with comprehensive development of morality, intelligence, physique, beauty and labor. provide solid protection.