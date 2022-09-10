Source title: In “Ice, Rain and Fire”, Chen Xiao activates the character arc and cannot walk out of the character but enters the heart of the audience

The reality drama “Ice, Rain and Fire” is about to come to an end. This drama depicts the daily work of the front-line anti-drug police officers and demonstrates their mission. As the story draws to an end, it has received more and more sincere likes from the audience, and the ratings of the entire network have been rising all the way. The outstanding performance of the actors is a highlight of “Ice, Rain and Fire”. As a key figure in the whole play, Wu Zhenfeng, played by Chen Xiao, has a secret and high energy throughout the whole process. Almost every appearance can touch and shock the audience. While affirming Chen Xiao’s breakthrough in performance, Fu Dongyu, the director of the play, also revealed that Chen Xiao has not stepped out of the role of Wu Zhenfeng for quite some time. Breakthrough and light up the character arc In the wrestling between good and evil in “Ice, Rain and Fire”, Wu Zhenfeng, played by Chen Xiao, is a unique existence. The starting point of this role is the “gambler” who avenged his father, a beast in the dark night, until he absorbs the warmth of kindness from the anti-drug police, and finally inspires human justice in the difficult and desperate situation. In order to interpret the transformation and growth of the role, Chen Xiao can be described as “no madness, no survival”: in two months, he lost 20 pounds in a frenzy, and personally went into battle during the shooting of many high-intensity action scenes, so that he collapsed several times. He said frankly: “This role is too hard. It can’t be learned from the outside. You have to turn yourself into the role of the character from the inside out to play well.” In the endless beatings and tears in the play, Chen Xiao completely left the costume drama characters with peak appearance, and “handed over” himself to Wu Zhenfeng wholeheartedly, to explore the inner world of the characters, and to light up the characters with all his heart. Character arc. Some netizens sincerely commented: I am still not afraid of danger and persevere when I am alone in a difficult situation. Wu Zhenfeng, played by Chen Xiao, is a real lonely hero.” The director of the show, Fu Dongyu, revealed that he once received a call from Chen Xiao’s agent after the show was finished, asking him to persuade Chen Xiao, who had not yet “come out”, “for a long time he could not be separated from the characters. , the mood became unstable and easily irritable, and it took nearly a year to fully adjust to a normal state.” Chen Xiao, who could not get out of his role, entered the audience’s heart with a comprehensive breakthrough role. Breaking and reorganizing after 12 years of transformation In the 12 years since his debut, Chen Xiao has created many roles that are familiar to many audiences: Gao Zhan in "The Legend of Lu Zhen" has become the "white moonlight" in the eyes of countless people, and in "The Flower Blossoms and the Moon Is Perfectly Full", the emphasis is on love and righteousness. The cherished Shen Xingyi, the rebellious and unscrupulous Qin Xiaochong in "Breakthrough", the "barred poet" He Jingping in "Ideal Shines in China", and the just, tenacious, unrestrained and unrestrained Gu Qianfan in "Meng Hualu"… It's loud and clear, Chen Xiao's trials in each role are also completing his own gorgeous transformation. When the audience praised “handsome beyond the sky”, Chen Xiao has already begun to try to “break” himself in realistic themes, completely separating himself from the “idol” with the unshaven image, and reorganizing his own understanding and interpretation of the role. Among them, it is a compulsory course that cannot be broken or established. Chen Xiao said that this is a process of self-cultivation. He was delighted to find out that when he played Gu Qianfan in the costume drama “Meng Hualu” after “Ice Rain and Fire”, everything was what he wanted. If you were shooting costumes, you probably wouldn’t have this kind of growth.” Chen Xiao has been in the industry for many years, and his “secondary” temperament has never changed compared with his student days – the “secondary” in his mouth is actually the actor’s precious heart. He will not propose himself for a role, and he will not regret even if he misses his favorite role. “I always believe that people will not miss what belongs to them. What belongs to you will definitely find your side.” “Ice Rain and Fire” is about to come to an end in a strong plot. Wu Zhenfeng guards the light of justice in his heart with the attitude of a dark walker. The finale of the play will also bring about a great explosion of actors’ acting skills. From #陈晓eyeskill# to #bingyuhuo’s English name is Wu Zhenfeng and Chen Yu’s growth line#, the performances from “gloomy brokenness” to “turning point of human nature” are all showing a “three “Ten and Stand” is the pursuit of an actor. Under the blessing of various high-energy data, the actor’s passionate interpretation also shows the strong stamina of the anti-drug story in terms of audience attraction, realistic influence, and social empathy, which further strengthens the social value carried by the realistic repertoire. 