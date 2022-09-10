The Frenchman of the Ford M-Sport wins 4 PS and leads the race in front of his teammate Loubet. Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota) delayed and “without grip”, also due to the uncomfortable starting position

The second day of the Acropolis Rally, tenth stage of the WRC 2022 World Championship staged on the dirt roads of Greece, is marked by the Ford M-Sport Puma Rally 1 of Sebastien Loeb and Pierre-Louis Loubet. The 9-time world champion leads the race after the first seven special stages, including the super stage on Thursday night at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, a show that had been missing since 2006. The battle between the two transalpines was intense, with the Cannibal taking off. the compatriot in the last stage of the day winning the lead of the race for less than 2 ”. Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota) is in trouble, disadvantaged by the fact of opening the way and therefore – as he himself underlined at the end of the PS7 – “without sufficient grip. Tomorrow we will have a better starting position not having to lead the way ”.

Mondiale Rally Wrc: il Day 2 in Grecia — The day of Friday 9 September 2022 Pierre-Louis Loubet will remember it for a long time, if not for a lifetime: the Frenchman – in whose palmares he is no more than the 4th final place obtained this year in Sardinia – wins his first special stage, the 13.99 km PS5 Dafni, then immediately repeating itself on the 21.03 km PS6 Livadia. Surprisingly fast, the Frenchman accuses Loeb of 10 “behind on the last stage of the day and is just 1.7” behind. The Cannibal, never satisfied and always looking for new challenges, wins the other four tests on Friday. Esapekka Lappi (Toyota) is 8 ”7 behind Loeb and very close to the times of the two Frenchmen, while in fourth, fifth and sixth position we find the trio of Hyundai i20 N Rally 1, with Thierry Neuville ahead of Dani Sordo and Ott Tanak. Elfyn Evans ‘Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1 was late (8th at 34 ”5), even more so by Kalle Rovanpera, who paid over 1’ to Loeb and over 30” to Evans. Another retirement for Craig Breen (Ford M-Sport) arrives: this time the Irishman is the first victim of a small fire at his Puma at the end of PS2, then he is forced to stop due to a puncture. See also James Wong 26+7 Westbrook 20 points and 9 turnovers, Lakers capture Timberwolves to welcome two consecutive victories_Munk_LeBron James_Wolves

Mondiale Wrc, Acropolis Rally Grecia: il Day 3 — For Friday the race direction approved the departure of the crews every 4 minutes due to the great dust that the cars raise. Dust that greatly complicates the drivers’ view, which is why it is reasonable to expect the same treatment for the further six special stages on Saturday. On Day 3 the drivers will tackle 147.98 km of timed sections, just under half the total distance of the Rally. On Sky Sport Action at 10 am the live broadcast of the PS10 (Tarzan 1 from 23.37 km).

Wrc World Championship, Acropolis Rally Greece: race classification after Day 2 — S.Loeb (Fra-Ford M-Sport) in 1h 12’11”9 P.Loubet (Fra-Ford M-Sport) a 1”7 E. Lappi (Fin-Toyota) a 8″7 T. Neuville (Bel-Hyundai) at 16”0 D. Sordo (Spa-Hyundai) at 22 ”2 O.Tanak (Est-Hyundai) is 31″1 G.Greensmith (Gb-Ford M-Sport) a 33”9 E.Evans (Gb-Toyota) a 34”5 K. Rovanpera (Fin-Toyota) a 1’07”8 T.Katsuta (Giap-Toyota) a 1’38”9.