Hisense Laser TV pays homage to Van Gogh’s true colors to show the original colors of famous paintings_Hardcore Technology_Hardcore Network

On June 18, Hisense Laser TV teamed up with one of the top ten light and shadow art exhibitions in the world, “Chasing Dreams, Stars and Moonlight Night – Tribute to Van Gogh” light and shadow art exhibition, and opened the “dream linkage” in Wuhan Dream Times Square. The exhibition uses Hisense laser display technology to present Van Gogh’s classic masterpieces in high definition, bringing an immersive viewing experience to the audience and attracting many art lovers to check in.

Hisense broke the circle again, empowering art with technology, showing the powerful shaping power and unique charm of laser display in art scenes, and helping masters to present classics vividly.

Laser-displayed circle growth: full displayArtScenesShaping power

As one of the top ten light and shadow art exhibitions in the world, “Chasing Dreams and Starry Night – A Tribute to Van Gogh” reproduces more than 30 classic works of Van Gogh, including “Self-Portrait”, “Sunflower” and “Starry Night”. The entire exhibition is built with Hisense laser intelligent 4K engineering projectors, integrating digital art and scene space, creating an immersive visual experience, and sharing the legendary life of art masters.

In the exhibition space, the audience can travel through the dimensions of time and space, strolling in it, as if walking in Van Gogh’s boundless starry sky, warmly blooming sunflower fields and gorgeous wheat fields, feel the master’s brushstrokes and emotions personally, and enjoy the 360-degree Immersive viewing experience.

Laser display technology subverts the traditional static “picture frame” museum viewing mode, and empowers art with technology. While narrowing the distance between people and art and allowing audiences to experience the beauty of art immersively, it also creates a new era for the industry. Scenario application imagination of multi-laser display.

Hisense Laser TV pays homage to Van Gogh Real colors show the original colors of famous paintings

At the light and shadow exhibition, Hisense also exhibited the masterpiece of its full-color laser display technology – Hisense Laser TV L8K, attracting audiences to come forward to experience it. L8K is equipped with a new generation of Hisense LPU digital laser engine, which can realize nano-level primary color light control, and achieve the industry’s highest color gamut of 110% BT.2020, far exceeding the film industry standard, straight out of the original color and soundtrack of the film, creating a large screen most suitable for family viewing television.

It is worth mentioning that Hisense Laser TV L8K is the world‘s first laser TV product certified by IMAX Enhanced. feast”.

With the blessing of 88-inch L8K, Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Starry Moon Night” has true colors and clear textures.

During the exhibition, Hisense also launched a number of brand activities. From June 18 to October 31, users can participate in the laser TV tasting activities in Hisense stores in downtown Wuhan and purchase designated models, and they can get “Salute Vatican” 2 free tickets for the “High” Light and Shadow Art Exhibition; before July 30, users can check in at the Hisense exhibition area of ​​Wushangmeng Times Square, take pictures, and share with designated topics, and they can receive a Starbucks latte coffee coupon. The fun-filled activities attract a large audience.

(Participating stores: Suning Wuhan Jiefang Avenue Store, Suning Wuhan Zhongnan Store, Suning Wuhan Tangjiadun Store, Suning Optics Valley Store, Quality Home Hisense (Wuhan) Member Store, Xudong Ou Yada Hisense Smart Living Museum, Wuhan Jinsheng Home Smart Living Museum , Fukemao Industry and Trade, Nanhu Industry and Trade, Optics Valley Industry and Trade, Zhongnan Road Industry and Trade, Aviation Road Industry and Trade, Hanyang Industry and Trade, Longyang Industry and Trade)

Technology Empowers Art Change the future of movie viewing

The romantic and grand “Tribute to Van Gogh” light and shadow exhibition comes from Hisense’s professional solutions for laser display technology to empower artistic scenes. Prior to this, Hisense Laser Display teamed up with “Marie Claire” to create “THE BIG BANG!” virtual future fashion art exhibition, appeared in the “Red Top Award · Post-Graduation Season Life Aesthetics Cross-Border Art Exhibition”, and supported “You Good Mysterious Realm” Full 4K Immersive Technology and Art Exhibition, etc.

Hisense laser display and the art field frequently collide and merge, iterates the presentation of art exhibits with laser display technology, and continues to broaden the application boundary of laser display technology, declaring that laser display is entering more scenarios guided by users, leading the direction of the industry, and changing Watch the future.

Disclaimer: The market has risks, so choose carefully! This article is for reference only, not for trading basis.

Key words:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

