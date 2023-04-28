Hive 5 Sports Short Video Week with HiShorts!Xiamen Short Film Week reached a strategic cooperation-China Entertainment Network

On the evening of April 27, 2023, Beijing time, the Organizing Committee of Hive 5 Sports Video Week and HiShorts! Xiamen Short Film Week signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the event site of Beijing International Film Festival Beijing International Sports Video Week. The two parties plan to screen a 1,000-minute sports short film at the Hive 5 Sports Short Film Week held in Macau this year.

With the support of Beijing International Film Festival Sports Market, Mr. Tai Xiaoming, Secretary-General of Hive 5 Sports Short Video Week, HiShorts! Ms. Wang Xiaoman, founder and chief planner of Xiamen Short Film Week, Mr. Ye Dawei, Secretary General of Yao Foundation, and many other sports short film producers and famous athletes attended the signing ceremony. The event also received more than 30 sports and film media coverage applications. More than 100 marketing guests of Beijing International Film Festival Beijing International Sports Film Week participated in the warm-up screening of 1,000 minutes of sports short films.

This time Hive 5 and HiShorts! The strategic cooperation of Xiamen Short Film Week will maximize the content reserve of the video category of sports short films, and enrich the source of Hive5’s screening films, allowing the “1000 Minutes” sports short film exhibition to take shape. Through such a concentrated sports short film screening, the audience can experience the image impact brought by different countries and different sports in a marathon viewing experience, and see the power and emotion brought by sports from more sports short films. At the same time, under the background of the 15th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau National Games co-hosted in 2025, Hive 5 will use the international influence of the Greater Bay Area to promote excellent sports short films to Asia and even the world.

Mr. Ye Dawei, Secretary-General of Yao Foundation, said, “The Hive 5 Sports Video Week Organizing Committee provides a high-quality platform for sports video and a wider audience to promote sports and charity. Yao Foundation hopes to send more works to the organizing committee and strive to be selected 1000-minute screening video works”.

The live screening included four representative sports short films. The full version of the documentary “If Wuhan Was a Team” produced by Yao Fund and directed by Xu Zheng, and the upcoming football youth-themed inspirational growth movie “Goal!” “Youth” and samples of hockey-themed films “Clash” and “Chinese Ping Pong” directed by Sheng Zhimin.

Hive 5 is a series of activities focused on sports short video images launched by Hive Asia Holding Limited. The activities will focus on the excavation, collection, creation, promotion of sports short video images, the organic combination of sports and images, and the integration of sportsmanship through the medium of images. Leaps forward to reach a wider audience.

Hi Shorts! Xiamen Short Film Week is guided by the Youth and New Literary and Art Group Committee of the China Film Association, the Siming District People’s Government of Xiamen City, and supported by the Siming District Culture and Tourism Bureau. It has held short film festivals in Xiamen for four consecutive years. The largest, richest and most credible brand of youth cultural activities, invited contemporary artist Xu Bing as an art consultant, Korean directors Lee Chang-dong, Zhang Lu, Oscar-best art director Ye Jintian, and the jury for the main competition of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Chairman Ruben Ostlund, directors Li Shaohong, Zhang Yang, Zhang Ming, Lu Chuan, etc. serve as judges, and it is the only official cooperative film festival of Douban Films. Hi Shorts! The curatorial concept is pioneering and avant-garde, with rich content and cross-border diversity, attracting opinion leaders from various industries such as domestic film, documentary, sports, animation, music, literature, art, academia, and media.