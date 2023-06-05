“Gold Award Winner” Xiaoban recruits himself to admire “her” the most (picture) Ben Affleck| Hollywood| Movie| Hypnotic Sniper| Alice Braga

Ben Affleck, the protagonist of the new suspenseful action movie “Hypnotic Sniper”, admits that he admires “her” the most. (Photo source: Provided by Jiashang Entertainment)

HollywoodstarBen AffleckStarring, “Alita: Battle Angel” billionaire director Robert Roriguez wrote and directed a new suspenseful action movie “hypnotic attack“, it took 21 years from the conception of the script to the official release, and the filming period was also delayed again and again due to the impact of the epidemic, and it took 18 months to start filming smoothly.Alice Bragashe laughed and said: “I should be the only one who is happy about the postponement of the production period!” In the film, she and Ben Affleck met in adversity. Lek revealed that he is a fan of Braga, and said directly: “I can’t help but feel an extremely strong energy and excitement!”

Alice Braga plays the role of hypnotist Diana Cruz in “Hypnosis Sniper”. She first tipped off the police about an impending bank robbery, and then assisted Ben Affleck’s detective Danny Locke in tracking down dangerous fugitives. He led Locke to understand the mysteries of the hypnotic world, but he was murdered because of this.

The fate between Braga and Robert Roriguez began in 2010 when he starred in the film “The Ultimate Warrior” produced by him. Busy with the album “Queen of the South”, he almost missed the opportunity due to the busy schedule. Braga said: “I sincerely pray that the director will not find other actresses!” Shouta, Braga got the role because of a blessing in disguise, “From the moment I opened the script, I fell in love with it! Because it is completely different from any character I have at hand.” She happily shared her appreciation for the director and screenwriter Lao Bro Riguez admired, “Robert is a visionary, he has been in the film industry for 30 years, he knows filmmaking very well, and it is a joy to be around him, because you can really let go, let go for him. Heart to play, to follow his lead…he is the kind of director who always inspires good ideas. Seen in “City of Sin”, “Alita: Battle Angel”, “Everybody’s Little Hero” , each of these three completely different productions has his DNA in them, and that’s what makes him so special.”

When Roriguez talked about Braga’s performance in “Hypnosis Sniper”, he praised her own sincerity, which is an indispensable element of this movie, “I have worked with Alice Braga before. , I admire her, she brings warmth, layers and intelligence to the characters, she exudes a sense of mystery, and even makes people believe that she really has hypnotic powers, when she explains to you, she will explain in detail how she does it, You will accept everything she says, she is amazing!”

Ben Affleck also admitted that he was a fan of Alice Braga a long time ago, “I am her fan, I have admired her for a long time, and I have always hoped to have the opportunity to work with her. I originally expected her to participate in this movie, I’m really excited when it’s a foregone conclusion! She’s so professional, so committed and passionate about what she’s involved in, it’s contagious, and you can’t help but feel a dynamism when working with her Energy and excitement!” Braga is also very grateful for this opportunity to play on the same stage with “Gold Award Winner” Ben Affleck for the first time, “Ban is so good, a person who knows a lot, not only can act but also devote himself It is a great honor to work with him in film creation!”

Director Robert Roriguez has been writing the script of “Hypnosis Sniper” since 2002, and it finally made it to the big screen after 21 years! Roriguez was moved to describe “as if seeing an unattainable dream come true”, and went on to say: “It captured my imagination and fueled my pile of ideas, which is what we as filmmakers or what you’re trying to achieve. You take the audience into a dark space and then try to convince them that what they’re seeing is absolutely real, at least real enough for them to be emotionally invested in. You’re using images, sounds, and music Create a hypnotic structure to make them believe and feel in a certain way, and this movie goes all out with that, the throttle kicks it.”

