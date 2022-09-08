As early as May of this year, “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” released the first Chinese trailer, once again showing Pandora, this grand alien planet, and the main scenes of this film are all in the sea. Early this morning, Watch Hollywood released a new promotional photo for “Avatar 2: The Way of Water”, and announced the 100-day countdown to its release, which will land in North American theaters on December 16.

In the new poster, the male protagonist stands half-squatting on a brand-new marine mount, which looks like an amphibian in the sea and air, and can fly out of the water, which is extremely ferocious.

As previously reported, “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” has reached cooperation with China, and the China Film CINITY projection system will become the exclusive projection technology partner for the new remake of “Avatar” and the large-scale domestic celebrations of “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

This means that “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” is almost certain to be introduced into China, but it is uncertain whether it will be released simultaneously.

It is understood that the film is still directed by James Cameron, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, etc. The story takes place 14 years after the first film, and the male and female protagonists of the previous work have settled down. And formed a family, the center of the film revolves around their children.

The sequel will be a story about a family, and the hardships parents go through to keep their family together and safe is immeasurable.