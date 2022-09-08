Original title: CBA Summer League – Hu Jinqiu 28+9 Guangsha captures Guangzhou, Zhejiang and reverses Jiangsu

On the evening of September 7th, Beijing time, the CBA Summer League Qidong Station ended the first day of competition. After four quarters, the Guangsha Men’s Basketball team defeated the Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team 80-72 and got off to a good start. In another game, the Zhejiang men’s basketball team beat the Jiangsu men’s basketball team with a 77-74 reversal.

Guangsha Team 80-72 Guangzhou Team

The specific scores of the four quarters are 16-21, 16-15, 22-13 and 26-23 (Guangsha team is in front). 3 people from Guangsha team scored in double figures. Hu Jinqiu scored 28 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks and 1 assist in 12 of 24 shots. Zhao Jiaren scored 18 points, 4 rebounds, and allowed 10 points, 4 rebounds and 6 Assists 2 steals. For the Guangzhou team, Chen Yingjun scored a team-high 19 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Liu Jiaxin scored 16 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block. Li Yanzhe scored 10 points and 4 rebounds.

The Guangzhou team performed better in the first quarter. Under the co-organization of Chen Yingjun, the Guangzhou team led 21-16 in the first 10 minutes. In the second quarter, the shooting percentage of the two teams was not high. At the end of the first half, the Guangzhou team led 36-32. In the third quarter, Hu Jinqiu caused huge trouble for the Guangzhou team in the low post, helping the Guangsha team to overtake the score in one fell swoop. After three quarters, the Guangsha team led 54-49. In the last quarter, the Guangsha team maintained the lead until the end of the game, and the Guangzhou team was unable to reverse.

Zhejiang team 77-74 Jiangsu team

The specific scores of the four quarters are 26-18, 13-16, 21-21 and 14-22 (Jiangsu team is in front). On the Jiangsu team’s side, Wu Guanxi scored a team-high 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks and 2 assists. Li Lujia scored 12 points and 2 rebounds. This year’s CBA No. 2 player Ma Jianhao scored only 1 of 9 shots and scored 3 points and 5 rebounds. 4 assists and 2 steals. On the Zhejiang team’s side, Cheng Shuipeng scored a team-high 24 points, 5 assists, 3 steals and 5 rebounds. Wang Yibo had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal, and Yu Jiahao scored 10 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Wu Qian took a break for this campaign. The Jiangsu team performed well in the opening game. Wu Guanxi took control of the inside line, and the Jiangsu team led 26-18 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Zhejiang team accelerated the rhythm of offense and defense, reducing the difference to 5 points in a single quarter. At the end of the first half, the Jiangsu team led 39-34. In the third quarter, the two teams started a tug-of-war, and the two teams were tied in a single quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Zhejiang team seized the opportunity to complete the reversal, and finally won the victory by 3 points.

