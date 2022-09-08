That makes sense, and we’re still wondering why it hasn’t happened before, but the truth is, the Paw Patrol-based kart racer is finally releasing on every platform on September 30th.At Gamescom Cologne the other day we played a few games (asRubblebut of course), and also spoke with Outright Games production manager Loz Doyle to find out all about the game:

idea

As a kart racer in Mario Kart, you can expect four players with split screen, simple controls, items, boosts, jumps, traps, and even some customization, and when we’re about to cross the finish line, we’re naturally overtaken .

“We do some Paw Patrol games now and they’re very, very popular and it’s a big brand for kids. We thought, well, look, on TV shows, they’re always in their car. They’re always in On rescue missions, they’re always driving around. So there’s always something to do with the vehicle that would make a perfect racing game. That’s why we go. We have a studio, 3DClouds, and they’re really good at making this kind of racing games they are really passionate about.

Other elements of racing

We sawMajor Humdingerfucks as expected, evenChickalettaso we also wondered what the kids might find other than pure racing.

Here is an ad:

“It’s fun to race on the track, but it’s even more fun when there’s more to do. You can pick up different props on the track and you can use them to destroy your enemy the opponent, you can also pick uppuppy treatsonce you get your own puppy treats, you can start yourpuppy skills. E.g,MarshallThere is a water balloon”.

Unlockable Cubs and Story Mode

We see the usual suspects are playable dogs, but the last couple are grey…sadly, don’t expectLibertybecause this focuses on the TV series, not the movie.

Here is an ad:

“We want to make sure kids can play their favourite characters right away so all the main characters are there from the start and then when you play the adventure you start to unlock some extra karts quickly. But, most importantly, , you can customize options for your character. You can wear different hats, you can get different boost paths, different vehicle skins. That’s what you unlock in the story. It’s a fun way to enhance your vehicle.

List of playable racers

Ryder

chase

Marshall

Skye

rubble

Mount Everest

rock

Zuma (unlockable)

Tracker (unlockable)

autopilot

Similar to Mario Kart on Switch, a very popular feature for kids ages 3-4 and new to video games, Paw Patrol: Grand Prix has some handling aids, but no gyroscopic controls for Switch or PlayStation steering.

Auto drive…if you’re really young…because Paw Patrol is also appealing to two and three year olds, maybe they’ve never played it before, but they can still play a game they can put On autopilot, they’ll still have fun. You can let the game control the vehicles and they can just use props. really good. Then you can have the parents play without assists, which gives a nice little balance. Will they let the kids win? Who knows? “

But we won’t. From the days we raced on Paw Patrol: Grand Prix, even if it doesn’t look or feel as smooth as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Team Sonic Racing, or Crash Team Racing, it’s better than Chocobo GP, given the aids and goals Audience, it’s likely to be a hit with parents and kids now that they’re going back to school, and maybe even until Christmas.