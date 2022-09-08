Fruit is a snack consumed by many to break that feeling of hunger that comes throughout the day, but beware it’s not for everyone. For some, consuming fruit may have some risks.

Very healthy for its content of vitamins and fiber and low in calories, fruit could sometimes be really dangerous for some people. For example there are blackberries, raspberries and cantaloupe excellent for those with diabetes, but there are fruits with a higher glycemic index that should not be consumed for some people.

In general we think that everyone can consume fruit as it is very healthy, but this is not always the case. There is in fact a series of fruits that could worsen a clinical picture of a patient who is suffering from certain pathologies and therefore the consumption of certain fruits, some specifically, could make everything worse.

The fruits banned and those granted

When there are Too high blood sugar levels mean diabetes is lurking. For patients suffering from type 1 diabetes it happens that the body is unable to produce enough insulin, which is very important in controlling blood sugar. Those who are affected by the type 2 diabetes, the increase in blood sugar levels is the consequence of an unhealthy lifestyle, dictated by being overweight or not exercising enough. Surely controlling blood sugar is very important for our health.

It should be noted that there are fruits to avoid for those who are subject to high blood sugar levels. The list is quite important as these are very tasty fruits but they must be eliminated. Persimmons, watermelon, figs, bananas, grapes, dried fruit, candied fruit and fruit in syrup are therefore to be banned. Particular attention should also be given to industrial fruit juices, when buying them we must be aware that they are full of added sugars, which are not healthy at all. What are the fruits that are good for us? Apples, pears, medlars, strawberries, apricots, oranges, peaches and raspberries.