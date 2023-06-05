You don’t have to play FFVII: Remake before Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

I don’t think I’ve ever reviewed a sequel without being asked if I had to play other games in the franchise first. That’s understandable even if few games need to do that these days, so it’s only a matter of time before Square Enix touches on this aspect of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. Here is your answer.

After stating that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is still expected to launch “next winter” and the game’s open world, Square Enix is ​​nowexpressYou don’t have to play Final Fantasy VII: Remake before its sequel. Why? Because the company has “made the preparations” to ensure that new players will still be able to enjoy Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth if they don’t. Does this mean we get a quick summary when we start the game, or is the story so self-contained that it’s unnecessary?

What do you hope this means?