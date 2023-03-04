It’s sad when the electricity and internet network at home die hufttt too. Especially during holidays like this, taking the kids away is really important to have a modem with a big quota and a stable network.

For devices that you usually carry, there are usually 1, 2 smartphones and 1 Ipad. If you only rely on the data of 1 smartphone, sometimes it won’t be strong and even if it does, it won’t be that fast either.

Mom doesn’t really update her children’s shows, but mom and Babam really like some of the titles on streaming shows, and aren’t afraid that the internet usage will swell or the internet network will suddenly go out.

So you are using the HKM-M22 Modem which can be unlocked and bundling with Telkomsel and XL Go packages. Fortunately, now there is a Mifi HKM M22 modem, which is unlocked so you can use any sim card, so you can take it anywhere.

Actually, streaming shows, games or coding applications already have their own rules for their users, especially for parents who can read, of course they can follow the guidelines first before giving shows or games for their children, still control remains with the parents.

In cyberspace surfing actually has features that can be used to limit content access. The Parental Control feature in game apps and streaming shows is very useful for parents who are worried that their children may watch movies that are not according to their age.

In terms of mom’s and Babam’s habits, when they want to watch it, it’s always directing mom, and for each individual there is always a level of age appropriateness for watching it. There is also notification whether there are vulgar shows, inappropriate words, violence and so on. Of course, parents who can read these notifications don’t want to give impressions that are not suitable for their child’s age.

Mom watches with Babam too when she comes home from school or 1 hour before going to bed at night, usually Mom really knows what kind of show characters Babam will like.

If you’ve watched it, don’t worry and luckily there is an HKM-M22 Modem that allows you to control Babam’s internet usage.

So it’s really super helpful to stream using the HKM-M22 Modem, you can go anywhere without worrying if the power goes out. Here are 7 shows to watch with Babam (9 years).

Braindchild The InBestigators Raising Dion Ask The Storybots Veegietales in The City Dragons Rescue Riders Justin Time

Actually, there are still a lot of choices of shows and coding games for children, usually mom has watched it first before giving it to Babam who is interested just by looking at the shape of the character.

Before actually watching it, you have read at least the synopsis of what it is about, and there is always an age category to watch it. Is it for all ages, 3 years and over, 6 years and over or other age options.

Technically, the application also provides parental control in it, before mom is ready to watch on a smartphone, laptop or TV, first, a special account for her child can be set up and controlled by parents. Indeed, as parents of the Alpha generation, you must be very clever at following at least the technology that is commonly known by children.

Advantages of HKM-M22 Modem and Economical Bundling Packages



Nevermind, mom is not the type that is really strict about gadgets, many parents allow their children to use gadgets with supervision. So you don’t want the names of your parents to accompany you if you can have a cool discussion while traveling with gadgets. One of the things that Mom and Baba often do is watch streaming shows or learn coding, is that okay? Yes, that’s okay as long as the shows are special that can be watched by their age.

Talking about modems, you can choose the HKM M22 Mifi Modem because it has many advantages and the following are the specifications:

• Chipset

The chipset is the brain of the smartphone which has CPU, GPU, ISP, DSP, etc. components. Now for the HKM M22 modem, it has the ASR1803s Series chipset which is a 4G chipset capable of integrating radio-frequency-based band technology with flash memory, resulting in a low cost chipset and faster boot. And this chipset has been certified globally by major Asian, African and European operators.

• LTE Category 4

Internet speed is the main thing, and the HKM M22 is already with LTE Cat. 4 which supports download speeds of up to 150 MBos, and uploads of up to 50 MBps, fast enough right? .

• LCD 144″ interactive

I really like the black color of this modem because it looks better and the elegant design of this interactive 144″ LCD can be seen clearly and isn’t easily scratched either.

• ByPass feature

So, the HKM M22 modem is also suitable at home, yes, because with the ByPass feature, where Mifi runs for 24 hours without a battery installed and is connected directly to electricity via a USB adapter, the wifi keeps working properly.

• Battery

The battery capacity is 2050mAh and can be used for up to 9 hours, so it’s fine if we go out with this.

• Able to cover up to 10 users

Isn’t it really cool if it turns out that with only 1 modem it can connect up to 10 users simultaneously, you know, so we can enjoy the internet anytime and anywhere.

• Unlock All Operator

So, this makes us happy, because this modem can be used with various cellular operators, so it works according to our wishes, yes.

That’s right, if you look at the HKM M22 specifications, this is really suitable to meet our internet needs and do you know if there is a bundling package too, you know with Telkomsel and XL Go.

For HKM M22 Telkomsel there is an additional package, there is a special special rate for Mifi for the lite only 75 thousand for 10GB, medium 20GB 125K and heavy 30GB only 200K.

For completeness, this bundling package includes a micro USB cable, HKM – M22 Mifi Unit, 2050 mAh battery, 14GB Telkomsel card, Guarantee Card, HKM – M22 gift box, quota activation tutorial and usage guide as well.

The XL Go bundling package has a main quota of 25GB which is valid forever. Yes, the main quota can be used directly in 10 countries, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Cambodia, Taiwan, Macam, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The price is quite affordable, for prices starting from 25 thousand for the 6GB and 100 GB quota, only 200 thousand, you know. For completeness of this bundling package there is a micro USB cable, HKM-M22 Mifi Unit, 2050mAh battery, XL Go 14GB card, Warranty Card, HKM-M22 Gift Box, Quota activation tutorial and usage guide.

What is the price of this HKM-M22 Modem? Yups, the price is only Rp. 619,000, yes. Cuss for those of you who are looking for a modem that can be taken anywhere and used anytime you can use the HKM-M22 yes, it’s simple and practical too.

Ready to explore the virtual world while on vacation, the right choice is to use the HKM – M22 Modem, greetings to everyone