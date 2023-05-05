Hogar 2023 Program arrives with an increase: how much I charge in May

Representatives of CONSIDERED announced the relaunch of the Home Programwhat includes an increase from May. It should be remembered that This benefit is compatible with some groups of retirees, pensioners and AUH and AUE holders.

Is about an economic aid that is granted with the objective of covering 80% of the cost that means the purchase of a 10-kilo bottle.

The assistance, which was established by the Secretary of Energyguarantees access to natural gas service for low-income households and public welfare entities.

The benefit implies an increase in the direct and monthly subsidy, which rose from 602 pesos to 894. In addition, it was announced the implementation again of the special scheme in line with the start of the winter season. So, the base amount will double to a minimum of 1204 pesos.

What are the requirements to access the Home 2023 Program

The requirement to access the Social Bottle is to have income less than:

* Two Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wages (SMVM)

* Three SMVM if any of its members have a Certificate of Disability

* 2.8 SMVM if you live in the coldest areas of the country

* 4.2 SMVM if they reside in the coldest areas of the country and one of its members has a Certificate of Disability

What are the requirements to access the Hogar 2023 Program if I am a monotributista

* Households whose income is up to Category C (inclusive).

* Households with a member with a certificate of disability, whose income is up to Category D (inclusive).

* In Patagonia, households whose income is up to Category D (inclusive) and households with a member with a disability certificate, whose income is up to Category E (inclusive).

How do I enroll in the Home 2023 Program?

Registration to Home Program is enabled via My Anses, a platform that can be accessed from anses.gob.ar or the mobile app. However, AUH, AUE, retirement and pension holders who already received the subsidy should not re-register.

The steps to register among those who do not yet receive the benefit are the following:

Paso 1: Enter to «Mi Anses» with CUIL and Social Security Code. If you do not have it, you can create it on the website anses.gob.ar

Paso 2: Load personal data.

Paso 3: In the menu, go to «Programs and Benefits» and then, “Request Social Rate”.

Paso 4: Click on «Home Program» and follow the necessary steps to request the social carafe.

Paso 5: Once the application is completed, the proof of the procedure must be downloaded.

