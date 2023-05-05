Home » Governor of Khartoum: We are living in a “total war” and this is the position of the water and electricity supply in the state
News

Sudani Net:

The governor of Khartoum, Ahmed Othman Hamza, described the military operations currently taking place between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces as a “total war.”

The governor of Khartoum said in press statements that his government runs the wheel of work through a crisis cell whose primary concern is to maintain services, especially the provision of drinking water.

Hamza added that all the water stations are working well except for Bahri and Bait Al-Mal in Omdurman, where there are difficulties due to the inability of the Authority’s workers to reach them.

Regarding the situation of the electric supply, the governor indicated that it is “to a large extent” stable, except for areas where transformers and wires were damaged.

Hamza touched on looting and looting of government headquarters and private property, explaining that his government is unable to provide aid.

This is due to the inability of the police to carry out its duties as a result of the deliberate sabotage of its headquarters.

