The decree by which Petro assumes tariff control left the energy sector concerned. It is not for less, it is a political measure that can affect it structurally.

It is inevitable at this moment to think about the energy situation of the country in 1992.

Colombia was off for 11 months, affecting the economy and the daily life of all Colombians.

The blackout was the product of the country’s energy delay, the State’s debt with the generators and the inefficiency of the energy companies, which at that time were public and managed by politicians.

At that time, decisions were made politically and not technically, something Petro seems to want to return to.

Lowering rates below cost is a decision with serious consequences.

What happens if the companies in the sector decrease their income without an adequate projection? The first thing that can happen is that your maintenance budgets decrease.

How does it affect us users? More and more frequent and longer blackouts.

In Valle del Cauca, users have power cuts that do not exceed 9 hours a year.

On the coast, operated by public companies, about 100 hours.

Another consequence: fewer resources, less investment capacity for expansion.

We are increasingly Colombian and we consume more energy. If the system does not expand, the service will have to be rationed.

Something that is also experienced daily in the Caribbean.

My grandmother used to say that cheap is expensive and that the most expensive service is the one you don’t have. In 10 years everyone’s outlook could be imported gasoline and gas and scarce energy due to the “popular” decisions that Petro is making.

