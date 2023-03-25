If 5 years ago, the Wild Salmon had asked “When will it be”, then in the present, it seems that the answer is the song “To the end of today” that has just been released. Along with the appearance of the new single, Some information about the 6th studio album was also revealed by the band.

At noon today (March 24), another new composition has just been aired on the official YouTube channel of Wild Salmon. Titled “To the End of Today”, the song continues to be encouraging words with positive messages that the artists send to music lovers. As usual, Thanh Luke is still the one to write the latest music track.

The mix of “To the End of Today” maintains the lightness and romance with a deep piano sound throughout 2/3 of the song, then becomes full of climax, full of Alternative at the end with the appearance of vocals. electric guitar. The song brings lyrics that heal listeners’ souls but at the same time make them think: “Who do you want to live for? then I have to choose/ Who do you want to die for, I have to choose/ Even my heart has to learn“. Before releasing the official audio version, “To the End of Today” was performed by the Confused Salmon at a number of music stages.

In particular, “To the End of Today” is also the 5th track in the 6th studio album of Salmon Hoang called “We All Want One Thing”. The new disc has a total of 18 compositions, including songs that the band has introduced to fans before such as “Liberty”, “Gold Seeker”, “One Life”, “Iron Door” or “Iron Gate”. Then”… After many days of waiting, Wild Salmon has just confirmed that the album “We All Want One” will be officially released on April 7.

After the departure of Bui Khac Dat earlier this year, the current Salmon Hoang squad has only two members, Thanh Luke and Thanh Minh. Therefore, fans can’t help but wonder if the former bassist of the group participated in the making of the album “We All Want One”. This is also the next long-term project from the band after the product “That Day and Later” hit the shelves nearly 2 years ago.

Lyric video “To the End of Today” – Wild Salmon.